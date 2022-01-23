Former advisor who admitted scheme said Bolsonaro “likes thugs”

Waldir Ferraz, a former adviser to Jair Bolsonaro who confirmed this week to reporter Laryssa Rodrigues the existence of the corruption scheme in the Bolsonaros’ offices, with the return of part of their salaries by the servers, has already said that the president “likes thugs”.

In March 2020, the column showed that Waldir gave the following statement in an audio sent to an interlocutor on the Esplanada dos Ministérios:

“There are only scoundrels. The best are the ones that have just appeared. And in fact, Bolsonaro likes thugs. All bandits are welcome. As I’m not, I’ll stay out, but no problem, no. It’s 30 years thrown in the trash. But nobody wins in this world.”

According to mutual friends of the two, Bolsonaro and Ferraz were at odds in January. The former aide felt that the president was pulling away from him.

At the time, Ferraz said he didn’t want to give any criminal connotations when using the word “bandit” and said that he and Bolsonaro call each other by the term “joke”.

“This form of vagabond, bandit, people [Bolsonaro e Waldir] use each other. It has no other connotation. This is a joke between us. I call people bums. It’s not pejorative, it’s the way of talking,” he said.

