Fortaleza does not register cases of children with adverse reactions to the Covid vaccine

The safety of the Covid vaccine for children has been proven in practice, in Fortaleza: 6 days after the start of applications, no case of adverse event was recorded. The information is from the municipal secretary of Health, Ana Estela Leite. Between January 15th and 20th, Fortaleza City Hall vaccinated against Covid 5,243 children from 5 to 11 years old.

Child vaccination against the coronavirus started last Saturday (15), at the Ceará Events Center. In all, more than 25 thousand children have already been scheduled to receive the first dose by next Sunday (23), and 28,000 doses have already arrived in the Capital in two batches.

Ana Estela Leite Fortaleza Health Secretary We have not had any adverse reaction reports. We want to strengthen vaccine safety. When it is approved by Anvisa, there is complete security for those who will carry out the process, which is us, and for the families.

According to the manager, the number of scheduled children have been “less than application capacity”, to reduce the possibility of agglomerations and the waiting time for application. The non-attendance of the little ones, however, is a cause for concern.

Between January 15th and 20th, the City Hall of Fortaleza made 11,080 appointments for the period. Only 5,243 children attended the vaccination sites, which represents 47% of the total of those scheduled.

“We have had a number of children missing from the appointment. We know about the epidemiological scenario, many are sick and cannot attend. But it is important to make and confirm the registration and guarantee the dose after recovery”, highlights Ana Estela.

In Fortaleza, until this Friday (21), 153,186 children have already been registered to receive the immunizing anticovid, but 43,325 of them have not had their registration confirmed by e-mail – an essential process for the name to appear in the appointments.

Reduction in mortality

The Secretary of Health points out that, in the face of a highly transmissible disease such as Covid-19, it is essential to immunize children – including as an important step towards the end of the pandemic in Ceará.

Ana Estela Leite Fortaleza Health Secretary We need to prevent people from being vulnerable. No vaccine guarantees that you will not be affected, but that you have mild forms, do not need hospitalization and do not die.

Ana Estela recalls that almost 20 vaccines are included in the National Vaccination Calendar, and that all of them can cause mild reactions to moderate, “which has always been monitored and notified”. “Even dipyrone can have an adverse effect. What we need to understand is that there are much more risks in contracting the disease”, he stresses.

The SMS holder also reinforces that vaccines were responsible for reducing historic infant mortality in Brazil and eradicate various diseases. “How many children died from pneumonia, polio, diarrhea? And they were diseases faced with vaccine. This same logic we need to apply to Covid.”

Vaccination of children with comorbidities and/or disabilities

Starting this Saturday (22/01), children aged 5 to 11 with comorbidities and/or permanent disabilities, who have indicated the condition when registering on the Digital Health platform, will be vaccinated against Covid. The new stage will occur simultaneously with the vaccination of children by age.

Those scheduled will have to present, in addition to identification documents, the certificate, report or medical prescription indicating the reason for prioritizing the vaccine.

On this day, the expectation is to vaccinate 2,863 children with comorbidity or disability. 3,249 children are scheduled for today. Also on Saturday, there will be a booster dose in 4,433 adults from the general public aged 18 to 59.

First child repechage

This Saturday and Sunday (22 and 23/01), the first repechage takes place for children from 5 to 11 years old from Fortaleza who missed the date of scheduling the vaccine against Covid-19. On Saturday, it will take place at the Ceará Events Center, from 9 am to 5 pm, and at four more health centers, from 9 am to 4 pm. On Sunday, the service will only be at the Events Center.

Child recap service locations:

Saturday (22/01)

Ceará Events Center (Av. Washington Soares, 999 – Edson Queiroz)

Casemiro Filho Health Center (Av. Francisco Sá, 6449 – Barra do Ceará)

José Paracampos Health Post (Rua Alfredo Mamede, 250 – Mondubim)

Regina Maria da Silva Severino Health Center (Rua Itatiaia, 889 – Canindezinho)

Edmar Fujita Health Post (Av. Alberto Craveiro, 1480 – Boa Vista)

Sunday (23/01)

Ceará Events Center (Av. Washington Soares, 999 – Edson Queiroz)



Registration in Digital Health

Throughout Ceará, filling in the personal information of the children’s public on the Saúde Digital platform is a mandatory step for confirming the D1 schedule. In the State, 904 thousand registrations of children aged 5 to 11 are expected, while in Fortaleza the number reaches 283 thousand. Check step by step:

Access the Digital Health website; Select the option “I don’t have an account yet”; Identify yourself by correctly filling in your data; At this stage of the registration, it must be informed if the person is bedridden, if he has any comorbidity and occupation; Confirm your data and create a password to access the registration; Finish the registration and wait for your appointment.