Fortnite will have Vi skin from League of Legends and Arcane

Arcane, a Netflix series based on League of Legends, was an absolute success among the public and even overthrew Round 6, another blockbuster on the platform, from the top of the audience. Previously, Jinx, one of the protagonists of the show, had already appeared in Fortnite and now it is her sister Vi’s turn to arrive in the battle royale.

Epic Games announced the information in publication on its official website. The heroine’s skin will be available in the in-game store this Saturday (22), but only from 21:00 GMT. Incidentally, Jinx’s costume will also return to the store at the same time.

The “Vi Costume (Arcane)” will arrive with the “Souvenirs of Zaun” back accessory, which is sold together with the cosmetic. In addition to them, the pickaxe “Hammer of the Watchers of Piltover” and the “Punch Practice” emote will also be available for purchase.

If you want to get all of the items at once, the Fortnite store will sell the “Package Vi”, which also includes the “Warriors of Piltover Loading Screen” (image below) as a bonus.

