Four lab monkeys escape after crash in US

posted on 01/22/2022 17:14 / updated on 01/22/2022 17:21

(credit: Mladen ANTONOV / AFP)


WASHINGTON, USA – A truck carrying 100 monkeys in Pennsylvania crashed and four animals fled. The police started a search operation and warned the population not to approach the animals.

The collision was near Danville on Friday afternoon, en route to a laboratory in Florida. Three monkeys were later captured, but one was still on the loose this Saturday morning.

Local news website WNEP said a police helicopter with thermal cameras was used to track the cynomolgus monkeys, while officers on the ground used powerful flashlights.

The Pennsylvania State Police released an image of a primate perched in a tree alongside Route 54 at night.

A reporter said police surrounded the monkey before shots were fired from an unidentified weapon.

“Accident Update: A monkey is still missing, but we ask that no one attempt to search for or capture the animal,” police tweeted Saturday morning.

Cynomolgus monkeys, also known as long-tailed monkeys, can cost up to $10,000 and have been in high demand for coronavirus vaccine research, according to the New York Times.

They can live 30 years in captivity.

