Four people, including a baby and a teenager, freeze to death near the Canadian-U.S. border

Family was from India; US authorities have accused a Florida man of smuggling people

Reproduction/Royal Canadian Mounted Police The family became separated from the group as they tried to cross the Canadian-U.S. border.



An Indian family of four, including a baby and a teenager, was found dead last Thursday in a remote part of the country. Canada near the Minnesota border in United States. Canadian Mounted Police believe they froze to death from exposure to the cold while trying to cross into the US. According to new information, the family may have been the victim of an attempted human trafficking. On Thursday, the 21st, the The US attorney’s office in Minnesota said Steve Shand, 47, was arrested south of the border on Wednesday while driving two undocumented Indian nationals.

According to Reuters, on border patrols, agents found five more Indians traveling on foot. One of them was carrying a backpack belonging to a family of four people who got separated from the group as they all tried to cross the border. After the reports, the police began the search for the missing. “These victims faced not only the cold weather, but also endless fields, heavy blizzards and total darkness,” said Canadian Mounted Police Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy. Shand has been charged with human trafficking and is due to go on trial on Monday, the 24th.