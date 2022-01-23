French company suspends sale of round aquariums: “They drive fish crazy” – Época Negócios

+



By Geert De Clercq

PARIS (Reuters) – A leading French aquarium company has decided to stop selling round aquariums because they drive fish mad and kill them quickly.

The French leader in the pet products market, AgroBiothers Laboratoire, will no longer sell any aquarium with a capacity of less than 15 liters, and will only sell those that are rectangular, because placing fish in small repositories, without filtration and oxygenation, is animal abuse, he said.

“People buy goldfish for their kids on impulse, but if they knew what torture it is, they wouldn’t do it. Spinning around in circles in a small aquarium drives the fish crazy and kills them quickly,” AgroBiothers CEO Matthieu Lambeau told Reuters.

Goldfish can live up to 30 years and grow to about 25 cm in large aquariums or outdoor ponds, but in small aquariums they often die within weeks or months.

He said the goldfish is a social animal that needs the company of other fish, ample space and clean water, and that having an aquarium requires minimal equipment and knowledge.

France is Europe’s biggest market for aquarium goldfish, with around 2.3 million fish, Lambeau said.

Germany and several other European countries banned aquariums a long time ago, but France has no legislation on the subject.

“It’s a French anachronism, so we decided to take action. We cannot educate all our consumers to explain that keeping a fish in an aquarium is cruel. We consider it our responsibility to no longer give consumers that option,” said Lambeaux.

AgroBiothers, which has a 27% share of the French pet products market, has sold around 50,000 aquariums a year, at around €20 each, in recent years.

“There is demand for aquariums, but the reality is that we give children the possibility to watch the goldfish slowly die,” he said.