From BRL 48,000: cheap cars that are successful in seven Latin American countries

Among the seven Latin American countries with the highest volume of car sales last year, Fiat led in two (Brazil and Uruguay) and Toyota in another two (Argentina and Peru). Chevrolet was champion in Chile, Renault in Colombia and Nissan in Mexico.

But, after all, are the prices of cars in these countries in line with those in the Brazilian market?

In Argentina, where Toyota is the market leader, the cheapest Etios costs 2,059,000 Argentine pesos, the value of the X version with manual transmission. This is equivalent to R$ 107 thousand, which is higher than what the Japanese manufacturer charges for the Yaris in Brazil (R$ 92 thousand).

In Argentina the Etios is the cheapest car from Toyota

In our country, the best-selling brand is Fiat, and its cheapest car is the Mobi, offered at an initial price of R$ 60,990. The vehicle is only offered with a 1 liter engine and manual transmission.

In the Brazilian market the Mobi is the cheapest Fiat

In Chile, Chevrolet is the leader, and its most affordable car is the Sail, a sedan that has the same size as the old Prisma/Joy Plus. The vehicle, which is produced in China, is offered for 7,190,000 Chilean pesos, equivalent to R$48,000.

Produced in China, the Sail is Chevrolet’s cheapest model in Chile

In the Colombian market, Renault wins. The most affordable option of the brand is the Kwid. In the Life version, the subcompact costs 40,500,000 Colombian pesos. In the conversion, the vehicle costs R$ 56,700. In Brazil, the same product was offered for R$ 48,790 – the configuration, without air and electric steering, was discontinued this week in the Brazilian market.

In Colombia the cheapest Renault is the Kwid

For Mexicans, the favorite is Nissan, which still offers the March, a hatchback that recently left Brazil. The vehicle is available for 232,900 new Mexican pesos, which is equivalent to R$62,000.

Updated, March is the best-selling Nissan in Mexico

In Peru, Toyota sells the most cars. The Japanese company offers the Etios sedan as a more affordable option, which is produced in the interior of São Paulo. In Peruvian dealerships it is sold for 14,250 US dollars, which in conversion is equivalent to R$ 77,800.

The Etios is also featured in Peru, where it is the most affordable Toyota

In Uruguay, a market dominated by Fiat, the most sold product is also Brazilian, the Mobi. There, the subcompact produced in Betim, Minas Gerais, is priced in US dollars: 13,890. This amount corresponds to R$ 75,250.

In Uruguay, the Mobi is the cheapest Fiat

Curiosities

There are curious facts in this ranking. For example, models produced in Brazil are the cheapest in five markets: Fiat Mobi (Brazil and Uruguay), Renault Kwid (Colombia) and Toyota Etios (Peru and Uruguay).

In addition, there are other interesting situations: the most sold Toyota in Argentina was not the cheapest model of the brand, there, the most licensed was the Hilux pickup, with 27,072 units sold last year.

The Hilux is one of Toyota’s most expensive products, but it was the brand’s best-selling model in Argentina.

While the brand’s most affordable model in the country, the Etios, had 14,058 units licensed in 2021. It is interesting to note that the Etios is produced in Brazil, but is no longer sold here. While in the neighboring country it was Toyota’s best-selling passenger car.

The same happened in the Brazilian market: while the cheapest Fiat on sale here is the Mobi subcompact, the company’s best-selling vehicle was the Strada pickup.

Can you bring it?

The price of some models is very interesting, such as the Chevrolet Sail. Is it possible to buy it there and bring it here? Yes, but it is a complicated task. Brazilian legislation authorizes the importation of new, zero-kilometer models, or those over 30 years old, which receive permission to legally enter the country as a collector’s item.

But it is necessary to pay several taxes, exactly the same as for national cars (such as IPI, ICMS, etc) and which unfortunately reach almost 40% of the amount paid for the car. In other words, the price of the Sail (equivalent to R$ 48 thousand) would approach R$ 70 thousand.

Even so, it would be necessary to pay the freight or the cost of picking up the car, in this case, in Chile. Arriving here, it would still be necessary to recalibrate the fuel injection system for our gasoline, which is 27% ethanol. In Brazil, pure gasoline is not sold as in other countries that surround our territory.

To top it off, in the case of the Sail, it would have no manufacturer’s warranty or replacement parts. Even if it were an Etios or a Mobi, for example, the guarantee would not be valid here.