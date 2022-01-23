From immersed animals to the lack of drinking water: understand how the climatic contrast affects rural producers | agribusiness

Since the beginning of 2022, producers have been losing their crops and their herds. Although the result is the same, the cause changes depending on the location. In the south of the country, the reason for the damage is the drought. In the Midwest, Northeast and in some parts of the Southeast, the reason is the intensity of the rains.

This different scenario is consequence of the weather phenomenon La Niña, which happens when there is a cooling of the waters of the Pacific Ocean, affecting South America and, in the case of Brazil, decreasing the rains in the South and increasing them in the Center-North, explains the agrometereologist and director of the consultancy AgroClima, Marco Antônio dos saints.

Drought and rain increase costs in the countryside and should pressure food inflation in 2022

How climate change can turn coffee and chocolate into luxury items

The event, which normally occurs interspersed with El Niño, is now in its second year in a row, surprising producers who were hoping to recover from the 2021 drought, reports Marcos Brambilla, president of the Federation of Rural Workers Family Farmers of the State of Paraná (Fetaep) .

THE state has already lost about 40% of this year’s crop, with municipalities where the losses are greater. In Marechal Cândido Rondon, the number rises to 80%, according to the institution.

Furthermore, La Niña is exacerbated by 2 other factors, according to Santos:

the Equatorial Atlantic and the very hot North , which favors that the humidity corridors, coming from the Amazon, remain over the Center-North range of Brazil.

, which favors that the humidity corridors, coming from the Amazon, remain over the Center-North range of Brazil. the South Atlantic, a region that bathes the entire southern coast of Brazil, colder than usual. This is unfavorable for moisture fronts and corridors to remain over the south and, therefore, rainfall is scarce.

2 of 3 Heavy rains flood crops in Minas Gerais — Photo: Federation of Agriculture and Livestock of the State of Minas Gerais (Faemg) Heavy rains flood crops in Minas Gerais — Photo: Federation of Agriculture and Livestock of the State of Minas Gerais (Faemg)

La Niña is the opposite of another very famous weather event, El Niño. The latter deals with the warming of the waters of the Pacific Ocean. When it happens, the south is where the rains occur more frequently and the drought remains in the north of the country.

There is no explanation as to why these oceans warm and cool, says Santos.

Both phenomena are not recent: the agrometereologist explains that La Niña has been studied since the 1940s in Brazil.

This time the La Niña has been going on for over 2 years. In 2020 it kicked off, taking a brief break in mid-2021 and returning around November last year.

“These events are on an annual basis. just that it is not normal to end the phenomenon and start the same (event) again, how did this one come back”, explains meteorologist Francisco de Assis, from the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet).

The event’s intensity and duration are exacerbated by global climate change, added to the destruction of native vegetation, points out Paulo Moutinho, a senior researcher at the Amazon Environmental Research Institute (IPAM).

“We cannot say that what is happening now is 100% caused by climate change, but we are sure that this could be the new normal on a warm planet, as is being predicted in the coming decades”, he points out.

What are the issues that place agriculture at the center of controversies about environmental preservation?

In practice, all this causes losses in crops. In Minas Gerais, for example, there was a lack of energy, flooded plantations, ranchers having to evacuate animals due to the floods and the rescue of residents stranded in the countryside, says Aline Veloso, technical manager of the Federation of Agriculture and Livestock of the State of Minas Gerais. General (Faemg).

Producers in Minas Gerais have to remove pigs from the farm due to the rains, watch:

Rains flood farm in Minas Gerais and pigs have to be removed

According to Aline, the entire state was affected and coffee plantations were the most affected. This crop faced drought in 2020; in 2021, the frosts and now it was flooded.

Other locations with agricultural potential that also suffered from excessive rainfall were Goiás, North of Mato Grosso, South of Tocantins, South of Bahia and Espírito Santo.

In Bahia, producers lose sugarcane fields because of floods, see VIDEO:

Rain floods sugarcane fields in Bahia

On the drought side are Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, the south of Mato Grosso do Sul and Paraná, where the drought caused some producers to turn off their irrigation system and, in some places, also run out of water to drink, says Brambilla.

With corn, soy, milk, beans, rice, cassava, tobacco and silk crops damaged, the president of Fetaep says there is a loss in the capacity to invest and maintain properties. He also states that, in the majority, family farmers are affected.

According to Brambilla, the drought turns what little farmers are able to produce into low-quality items. “Tobacco was lost a lot because the leaf did not develop, the leaf is weak, of low quality”, he exemplifies.

Whether rain or drought, producers have resorted to the help of banks and, mainly, rural insurance, to reduce the impact of losses, the federations point out.

3 out of 3 40% of crops in Paraná were harmed by lack of water. — Photo: Marucha Szydlovski 40% of the crops in Paraná were harmed by the lack of water. — Photo: Marucha Szydlovski

Lost crops, herds without pastures: see impacts of floods in southern Bahia

Drought in the south of the country makes Conab reduce grain harvest estimates

With climate change, it may become increasingly difficult for producers to plan the cultivation. This is because meteorological predictability is a fundamental factor for the sector, especially when considering that 95% of Brazilian agriculture is not irrigated, points out the researcher from Ipam Moutinho.

“Brazilian agriculture is in the crosshairs of climate change, whether regional or global, which is heavily fueled by deforestation,” he says. The researcher explains that, with these events worsened, there is still “a cost for the production that was not in the account until then”.

He reports that he is there is a geographic shift of the “climate envelope” or “climate optima”, which mean the ideal conditions for planting a particular crop.

“Due to climate change and deforestation, this envelope, this climate optimum, is shifting to another place and that has been very fast. What causes productivity to drop in that place, which was considered good climatically”.

Only in Midwest, 28% of agricultural areas producing corn and soybeans have left the climate ideal, reveals research published by Brazilian and North American scientists in the journal Nature Climate Change.

According to the study, it is possible that, in a decade, this number will rise to 50% and, in 30 years, to 70%.

With this displacement, farms may have to move to maintain production, analyzes Moutinho.

“So, the future damage of continuing on the same path of forest destruction and advancing climate change is a great difficulty for Brazil to produce commodities and food. This is directly related to the country’s food security, which consequently deals with national security”, he says.