Gabriel Boric presents ministerial cabinet with 14

This Friday (21), Gabriel Boric, president-elect of Chile in December last year with 55.7% of the vote, announced his cabinet of ministers, to be made up of 14 women and 10 men. The governing coalition includes independents and representatives from the Socialist Party, Party for Democracy, Radical Party, Democratic Revolution, Social Convergence and Communist Party. The inauguration of the new government is scheduled for March 11.

During the runoff campaign, Boric had already committed to complying with gender parity parameters, established in Michelle Bachelet’s cabinet (2006-2010; 2014-2018). “A diverse cabinet, like our country. We are sure that Chile’s wealth lies in the diversity of its people,” said the new president.

The doctor and former head of Boric’s campaign, Izkia Siches, was appointed to the Ministry of the Interior and Public Security. The government spokesperson will be the former communist deputy, Camila Vallejo. The PC will also occupy the Ministry of Labour, with Jeannette Jara, and of Science, with Flavio Salazar, former vice-rector of the University of Chile.

As chancellor, Boric appointed Antonia Urrejola Noguera, a lawyer and former member of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (Cidh).

The socialist party, of former president Michelle Bachelet, took the Defense portfolio, represented by Maya Fernández Allende, who was president of the Chamber of Deputies between 2018 and 2019 and is the granddaughter of former president Salvador Allende; and with the Ministry of Housing and Urbanism, with Carlos Montes.

The new finance minister will be Mario Marcel Cullel, former deputy director of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). The Economy and Tourism portfolio will be headed by engineer Nicolás Grau Veloso, from Boric’s Social Convergence party.

The Ministry of Health will be headed by doctor Begoña Yarza, who would be close to former presidential candidate Sebastián Sichel.

Jeannete Vega, who was undersecretary of health in the Bachelet government and a member of the Party for Democracy, was nominated for the Social Development portfolio. The Democratic Revolution takes over the Culture portfolio with the anthropologist Julieta Bordsky. The Radical Party appointed Marcela Hernando to the Mining Ministry and Juan Carlos García to the Public Works portfolio.

For the first time, a professor will head the Ministry of Education, with Marco Antonio Ávila Lavanal, representative of the Democratic Revolution party, a group that will also assume the Ministry of the Presidency, with Kenneth Giorgio Jackson.

In the Ministry of Transport, the independent Juan Carlos Muñoz will assume. Esteban Valenzuela takes over the Ministry of Agriculture. The Environment Ministry will be led by María Eloísa Rojas and the Sports Ministry by Alexandra Benado Vergara. The Energy portfolio is in charge of the engineer Claudio Huepe. The Ministry of Justice will be headed by sociologist Marcela Ríos. The portfolio of National Assets will go to Javiera Toro and the Ministry of Women and Gender Equality will be headed by Antonia Orellana.

The cabinet also expresses new political alliances in Congress. The Broad Front, with the Aprovo Dignidade ticket, elected 37 deputies and five senators in the last elections. Therefore, Boric’s decision to include members of the so-called “Democratic Socialism”, which formed the period of the Concertation (1990 – 2013), and has 28 deputies and 13 senators, seeks to expand the governing bench in Parliament.

“We are available to push from Congress the things for which we voted for Gabriel Boric, we have deputies who are willing to push this boat, because we need to get there”, declared the president of the Humanist Party, Catalina Valenzuela, during the announcement of the new team. of government.

