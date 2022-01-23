Galaxy S21 vs Galaxy S21 FE: Compare Cell Phones from the Same Samsung Line | Cell

The Galaxy S21 FE arrived in the Brazilian market for R$4,499 with the proposal to save money by purchasing a product from the S line, Samsung’s most powerful. The launch of the brand can bring even more doubts to those looking for a smartphone. On account of this, the TechTudo brings a comparison between the new model and the Galaxy S21, from 2021. Check the details of each one of them in the lines below.

The newly announced model updates the Fan Edition series, which brings the technical specifications most praised by S-line users. Its price has not yet dropped. The Galaxy S21 landed at R$5,999 and currently costs R$4,999 on Amazon, a drop of R$1,000 in just under a year.

🔎 Samsung releases new Android for more Galaxy phones sold in Brazil

2 of 8 Galaxy S21 landed in Brazil in 2021 — Photo: Disclosure / Samsung Galaxy S21 landed in Brazil in 2021 — Photo: Disclosure/Samsung

The screen size is one of the main differences between cell phones. In the traditional S21, the display is 6.2 inches, while the Fan Edition has larger proportions of 6.4 inches. However, the panel type and resolution are the same: 2X Dynamic AMOLED and 2400 x 1080 pixels.

With the mentioned specs, the phones should deliver a display with optimized brightness as well as Full HD+ displays for users. Another aspect in common is the adaptive refresh rate of 120 Hz, which guarantees fluid movements to the screen and can optimize the gaming experience.

The composition of the S21 and S21 FE features Gorilla Glass Victus coating on the front and polycarbonate – a subtype of plastic – on the back. It is worth remembering that the Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra models have a glass back cover.

Both have IP68 water and dust certification and an under-display fingerprint reader.

The Galaxy S21 FE’s design naturally repeats the S21’s recipe. That is, both deliver an interference-free screen, with only a notch for the front lens, and a reshaped rear. On the S21, the camera module houses the lenses inside an aluminum frame that can blend in with the rest of the trim as they are largely the same color. On the S21 FE, the photographic set is in high relief on the back cover itself.

3 of 8 Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy S21 have a plastic back — Photo: Playback/Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy S21 have plastic back — Photo: Playback/Samsung

Galaxy S21: violet, white, gray and pink

Galaxy S21 FE: violet, white, black and green

The cameras have significant differences, despite both having three lenses. The Galaxy S21 has the following layout:

12 MP main (f/1.8)

12MP Ultra Wide (f/2.2)

64MP telephoto lens (f/2.0)

Front 10 MP (f/2.2)

The S21 FE camera set is distributed as follows:

12 MP main (f/1.8)

12MP Ultra Wide (f/2.0)

8 MP telephoto lens (f/2.4)

32 MP front camera (f/2.2)

4 of 8 Galaxy S21 FE: triple camera up to 12 MP — Photo: Disclosure / Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: triple camera up to 12 MP — Photo: Disclosure / Samsung

In the 2022 model, the telephoto camera leaves the 64 MP aside to make room for a sensor of only 8 MP. The rest remains the same, except for the front camera, which is upgraded from 10 MP to 32 MP.

Therefore, those looking for quality in selfies or video calls may be interested in the S21 FE. Those who prioritize quality photos taken at long distances should prefer the conventional S21.

In terms of resources, the two should guarantee similar tools. They can capture photos with a wider angle, 120º, but also ensure capture of distant objects or landscapes without losing so much quality. In the last aspect, however, the S21 should stand out for its 64 MP sensor.

The tools provided by the S21 and S21 FE are similar. They feature Zoom Lock, a technology responsible for reducing shake while zooming in on an image. In addition, Space Zoom also allows phones to combine optical and digital tools to deliver up to 30x zoom.

Videos are recorded in 8K at 24fps on the Galaxy S21 and in 4K at 60fps on the FE version, a difference that can be significant for those who like to record movies in very high resolution or work with audiovisual. However, the S21 FE comes with optical image stabilizer (OIS), which should prevent traces left in recorded images. The S21, in turn, only has a digital stabilizer (EIS).

performance and storage

The Exynos 2100 chip is a common component to both devices. Samsung’s in-house processor is an octa-core processor clocked at up to 2.9 GHz that promises 6.35% more efficient performance than the previous generation. Despite the proposal of efficiency comparable to market competitors, this option may not please all consumers, as some prefer Qualcomm processors.

The Galaxy S20 FE is an example of a device that brought options with Exynos and Snapdragon and consolidated the preference of some users for the second chip. The S21 FE also hits the global market with two options – Exynos 2100 and Snapdragon 888 – but only the first version is on sale in Brazil.

The consumer does not have much choice when it comes to storage, as both models are only offered with 128 GB. Here there is an important disadvantage shared by both phones: the absence of a microSD memory card slot.

The Galaxy S21 has 8GB of RAM, while the Galaxy S21 FE is limited to 6GB.

5 of 8 Galaxy S21 FE has 128 GB of storage and does not reserve space for a microSD card — Photo: Rubens Achilles/TechTudo Galaxy S21 FE has 128 GB storage and does not reserve space for a microSD card — Photo: Rubens Achilles/TechTudo

The Galaxy S21 FE arrives with a 4,500 mAh battery and delivers a slightly higher charging capacity than the 2021 device, with 4,000 mAh. For comparison purposes, it is possible to mention that the first device must guarantee up to 79 hours of audio playback, while the second can provide 68 hours, according to the manufacturer. In general, both should provide autonomy for a day of use.

Their charging power is 25W wired and 15W wireless. Wireless PowerShare technology allows both to transfer energy to other devices without relying on wires.

It is important to note that Samsung no longer includes the charger in the device box, as happens with Apple products. Some customers are eligible to receive a free charger at home.

6 of 8 Galaxy S21 features a 4,000 mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging — Photo: Disclosure / Samsung Galaxy S21 features a 4,000 mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging — Photo: Disclosure/Samsung

While the Galaxy S21 leaves the factory with Android 11, the S21 FE brings Android 12 in native settings. The interface of the first model is One UI in version 3.1, while the newly released one already features the update to version 4.0.

Despite the difference, Samsung has already confirmed the S21 update for January 2022, so that it matches the S21 FE. The company’s plans consist of guaranteeing longer support time for cell phones, with updates for up to four years.

7 of 8 Galaxy S21 FE runs One UI 4.0 — Photo: Disclosure/Samsung Galaxy S21 FE runs One UI 4.0 — Photo: Disclosure / Samsung

In addition to a revamped graphical interface, phones running Android 12 also now offer features like scrollable screenshots and extra dark mode. Privacy settings are also reinforced and now show when an app makes use of cameras and microphones, in addition to delivering detailed reports of data usage across platforms.

5G internet is a common feature in both devices and should offer higher speed than the LTE network currently offered in Brazil. Also worth mentioning is NFC connectivity, which allows proximity payments without the need for a card nearby, and facial recognition, an alternative to the on-screen fingerprint reader.

8 of 8 Galaxy S21 FE brings NFC support and 5G internet — Photo: Disclosure / Samsung Galaxy S21 FE brings NFC support and 5G internet — Photo: Disclosure / Samsung

It is worth noting that both leave aside the traditional P2 input for headphones. Consumers will therefore need USB-C compatible headphones. The Wi-Fi connection on the S21 is available on 2.4 and 5 GHz networks, while the S21 FE expands the possibility of use thanks to the support for Wi-Fi 6. Bluetooth follows this logic and guarantees version 5.0 in the traditional model, while the newer model features version 5.2, which is slightly faster.

The Galaxy S21 was launched globally in January 2021, but arrived in Brazil in February for R$5,999. It can currently be found for R$4,999 on Amazon, a drop of R$1,000 after a year of the announcement. The Galaxy S21 FE, announced this month, is still costing BRL 4,999 for now. The expectation is that the value will fall over time, as it usually happens with all Android smartphones.

Galaxy S21 vs Galaxy S21 FE Specification Galaxy S21 Galaxy S21 FE Launch January 2021 January 2022 launch price BRL 5,999 BRL 4,499 Current price BRL 4,999 (Amazon) BRL 4,499 Screen 6.2 inches 6.4 inches screen resolution Full HD+ Full HD+ Processor Exynos 2100 Exynos 2100 RAM memory 8 GB 6 GB Storage 128 GB 128 GB Memory card no support no support main camera triple, 64, 12 and 12 MP triple, 12, 12 and 8 MP selfie camera 10 MP 32 MP Operational system Android 11 android 12 Drums 4,000 mAh 4,500 mAh Dimensions and weight 151.7 x 71.2 x 71.9 mm; 171g 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9 mm; 177 g Colors violet, grey, white and pink green, violet, white or black

With information from Samsung

📝 Are Galaxy smartphones resistant? Join the conversation on the TechTudo Forum