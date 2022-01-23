Garnero’s defense claims that Cris Arcangeli has “passion problems”

After a report published by the LeoDias column, this Saturday (01/22), about the fraud lawsuit filed by Cris Arcangeli against her ex-boyfriend, Alvaro Garnero, the businessman’s defense, led by lawyer Nelson Williams, spoke in a note. official. The defense alleges that the ex-Shark Tank has passionate character issues with Garnero. “It seems that our ‘Baby Shark’ has unresolved passion problems, and we are facing a clear and classic case of ‘jus sperniandi’ to create embarrassment and embarrassment without legal reason”, says the businessman’s legal team, ironically, signaling that, with the process, Cris would be exercising her “right to kick”.

Read the full note:

Alvaro Garnero – Chapada dos Veadeiros_5 Alvaro Garnero – Chapada dos VeadeirosMárcio Silveira/Image courtesy of Metrópoles Alvaro Garnero – Chapada dos Veadeiros_6 (1) According to the presenter, tourism in Chapada only tends to grow because of the “menu of experiences”Márcio Silveira/Image courtesy of Metrópoles Alvaro Garnero – Chapada dos Veadeiros_3 He was on several postcards of the Goiás regionMárcio Silveira/Image courtesy of Metrópoles Alvaro Garnero – Chapada dos Veadeiros_2 Alvaro was fascinated by the view of the waterfall Márcio Silveira/Image courtesy of Metrópoles Álvaro-Garnero-3 “The best four years of mine,” wrote Lou@alvarogarnero/Instagram Álvaro-Garnero-2 They are expecting their first child@alvarogarnero/Instagram 0

“According to lawyer Nelson Wilians, who represents businessman Alvaro Garnero, this same matter has already been the subject of a request by Ms. Cristiana Arcangeli to initiate a police investigation, in which, in January 2020, the magistrate working in the case concluded by absence of any ‘signs of a criminal character in the described conduct, as it does not exist’”.

It seems that our “Baby Shark” has unresolved passionate problems, and we are facing a clear and classic case of ‘jus sperniandi’ to create embarrassment and embarrassment without legal reason.

Ms. Cristiana Arcangeli’s unfounded attempts to tarnish Mr. Álvaro’s image are also the subject of a claim for compensation.

Simply put, using justice with slanderous denunciation, distorting the reality of the facts in the search for “revenge” can be characterized as one of the crimes against the administration of justice”.

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.