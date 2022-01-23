Gasoline over R$8? Rising oil should force fuel readjustments in the coming days

Climbing the price of a barrel in the international market to the highest value in seven years pressures the state for a new increase in Brazil; falling dollar can help and soften the high

Photo: ROMILDO DE JESUS/FUTURA PRESS/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO – 4/1/22 Movement at a gas station in the city of Salvador (BA); with high oil prices, gasoline should have a new increase in the country



The recent rise in the price of a barrel of Petroleum in the global market should have an impact on the increase in the value of fuel at pumps at Brazilian gas stations. The policy of following the variations of the international market maintained by Petrobras and the commitment to private shareholders give the state-owned company a new upward adjustment in the coming days, even if this generates even more pressure on the company. inflation and exacerbate the population’s discontent. The variety of conjunctures considered for the rise makes it difficult to predict when the increase comes, and, mainly, for how much the liter goes. However, analysts draw attention to the upward trend in the price of a barrel in the market abroadwhich makes the scenario where Brazilians will need to pay more than R$ 8 per liter of gasoline increasingly feasible.

Research done by National Petroleum Agency (ANP) shows that the average price of a liter of Gasoline is R$ 6.60, but there are places in Brazil where they already charge up to R$ 7.89. Petrobras promoted in the second week of January readjustments of 5% and 8% in the liter of gasoline and diesel, respectively, sold to distributors. The state-owned company says it avoids making readjustments immediately in reaction to international variations. For Edmar de Almeida, professor at the Energy Institute at PUC-Rio, the current scenario is tight. “For a market strategy, Petrobras does not announce when it will make a new one. But she’s out of space, won’t be able to hold this price for long“, says the expert.

The fuel import segment draws attention to the fact that, despite the recent change in prices, the state-owned company maintains a lag in comparison with what is practiced abroad. The rise in the price of a barrel in international markets tends to extend this appreciation and pressure the company again to increase prices in the coming weeks. “Given the company’s commitment to its minority shareholders, it is strange that the market rises in prices and Petrobras does not follow it”, says Sérgio Araújo, president of the Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers (Abicom).

Rising demand and tensions push prices up

The new wave of rise in the barrel of oil abroad is driven by the disorganization of the market with falling production and increasing demand. Contrary to initial analyses, the Omicron variant did not lead to the resumption of restriction measures, which would consequently cause the economy to slow down. On the contrary, with countries like the United Kingdom indicating the end of distancing policies, the demand for the commodity grew, but it hit head on in a market with little supply to meet the need. On Thursday the 20th, the price of a brent barrel, used as a reference by Petrobras, went from US$ 89, the highest quote since July 2014. The value dropped during Friday, but ended the week with an accumulated increase of more than 10% in 2022 alone.

As secondary factors, the price of a barrel is being raised by rising tensions around the globe. At this point, the main pressure is coming from the possible invasion of Ukraine by troops from Russia, the second largest oil producer in the world. New conflicts between Yemeni rebels and Saudi Arabia also contribute to the destabilization of the market. As none of these factors show signs of slowing down in the short term, Analysts are already considering the possibility that the barrel will break the US$ 100 barrier again in the coming days. If it comes to fruition, it will be the first time that the price has risen to triple digits in almost seven years.

Falling dollar could dampen prices

The price of a barrel of oil is an important measure of price in the domestic market, but it is not the only one. The account also goes through the quotation of the dollar, as the purchase price of the commodity is paid in US currency. In this field, the Brazilian market has an advantage with the recent devaluation of the exchange rate, which since the beginning of the year has dropped by 2%. Pedro Rodrigues, director of the Brazilian Infrastructure Center (CBIE), points out that this market volatility makes Petrobras wait a few days before making a new decision. “The transfer is not immediate. The company has cash and inventory, and a number of things influence the speed of transfer,” he says.

You fuels were the main villains that took inflation to 10.16% — almost double the maximum limit — in 2021. Ethanol was the product that rose the most, registering a variation of 62%, while gasoline increased by 47%, and the diesel, 46%. A new adjustment by Petrobras could maintain the pressure of fuels, in addition to spreading throughout the entire production chain by table. “It’s not just the price of gasoline. Diesel oil directly implies the transport of cargo and passengers. This increase will certainly cause tariffs to rise”, says Cláudio Considera, economist at the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV).