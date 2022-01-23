German naval chief resigns after crisis erupts with Ukraine for defending Putin – 01/22/2022 – World

German naval chief Vice-Admiral Kay-Achim Schönbach resigned on Saturday after his remarks about the crisis involving Russia and Ukraine sparked diplomatic tension between Berlin and Kiev.

The military had defended Vladimir Putin, saying that the Russian president deserves respect and just wants to be treated as an equal by the West. Speaking in English in a debate held online by an Indian think tank, he also said that the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Moscow after a conflict in 2014, “will never return” to Ukrainian control.

The speech reverberated first in the local press, to then open a dispute with Ukraine and generate reactions also in Germany itself. The Kiev chancellery, for example, asked the government of Prime Minister Olaf Scholz to repudiate the statements. “Ukraine is grateful for the support given since 2014, as well as diplomatic efforts to resolve the armed conflict. But the statement is disappointing and runs counter to that support,” Minister Dmitro Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

The German Defense, then, quickly issued a note to clarify that Schönbach’s speech did not reflect the position of the portfolio or the government – and that it would be up to the military to explain himself to his superiors. The vice admiral later tweeted that those were personal opinions and apologized for what he called impulsive remarks. A few hours later, he submitted his resignation.

“What Putin really wants is respect. And by God, respecting someone costs nothing. It’s easy to give him the respect he asks for — and probably deserves,” Schönbach said in the debate broadcast on YouTube. “The Crimean peninsula is gone, it will never come back [ao controle ucraniano]. This is a fact,” he added, in a position that is not echoed by the West’s interpretation.

This unease comes at a particularly tense moment in the relationship between Russia and Ukraine, and after a week in which Germany took an active part in diplomatic efforts to try to appease tempers.

The root of the current conflict was Putin’s deployment of at least 100,000 troops to a region close to the Ukrainian border. The move was seen by the United States and other Western powers as indicative of a possible invasion — similar to what took place in 2014, when the overthrow of the pro-Kremlin government in Kiev led Moscow to annex Crimea and support the country’s civil war. ethnic separatists in the region known as the Donbass.

Russia, for its part, has maintained its position that it has no intention of attacking its neighbor, while saying it could take military action if the West does not meet its demands — namely, ensuring that former Soviet republics such as Ukraine and Moldova will not join NATO and the withdrawal of troops from the military alliance of ex-communist countries, curbing the presence in the vicinity.

Germany is particularly interested in the situation because of Nord Stream 2. The gas pipeline, which connects the country to Russia via the Baltic Sea and was completed recently, had its operation suspended and not yet started, with the possibility of being authorized only in June. Today, 40% of the natural gas used in Europe comes from Moscow, and the work will allow Putin to remove much of the transit of the product from lines that pass through Ukraine.

The pipeline was one of the cards put on the table by German officials in diplomatic talks this week, in which they sided with Kiev. Both Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (meeting with Russian Chancellor Sergei Lavrov) and Scholz (who met with NATO Secretary General) said that Berlin knows the cost of defending Ukraine in the event of a Russian invasion it will be big — and everyone is willing to pay for it, via sanctions, for example.

Despite this, there are points of friction between Germans and Ukrainians. Just this Saturday, before the unease triggered by Schönbach, Chancellor Dmitro Kuleba had complained on Twitter about Berlin’s refusal to send defense weapons to Kiev, stressing that “the unity of the West in relation to Russia is more important than ever”.

The United Kingdom, for example, announced this week that it had started supplying anti-tank weapons to Ukrainians.

This Saturday, by the way, citing British intelligence, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss opened a new front of accusations against Moscow, saying that Putin has been making articulations in favor of Yevgeny Murayev, presidential candidate, to have a Ukrainian leader favorable to him. —Kiev will hold elections in 2024.

The plans, according to her, would include contacts with at least four other politicians from the neighboring country to facilitate an incursion. “This is not logical, I am banned from Russia, my father’s company had money confiscated,” the politician told the Observer newspaper.

The British Foreign Ministry’s communiqué does not detail what measures would enable the fall of the current president, Volodymyr Zelensky, and the rise of Murayev, but American officials have already classified the possible move as worrying. In Russia, the British intelligence report was classified as “disinformation”.

Truss is due to go to Moscow to meet with the Russian chancellor in February.

Diplomatic efforts in recent days have also involved the United States, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken meeting with Lavrov in Geneva, Switzerland, on Friday. After the meeting, the Russian chancellor repeated attacks on NATO, denied accusations that Russia would invade Ukraine and said the summit would not be the end of negotiations.

The American also reinforced positions that were already known and said that Russia will face a “rapid and severe response” if it invades Ukraine. Very new, Blinken agreed to the request to send formal written responses to the Kremlin’s demands.

In all previous opportunities, as in a meeting between representatives of the military club and the Russian government, the demands were denied, and the secretary general of the body, the Norwegian Jens Stoltenberg, although he celebrated the existence of the meeting, said there was “a risk of armed conflict in Europe”.

Lavrov did not rule out a new summit between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, as occurred precisely in Geneva at the beginning of the Democrat’s term. According to Russian state news agency RIA, both countries could hold a new meeting next month. Blinken also said it was important to continue the dialogue through diplomatic channels.

Nevertheless, recent moves by Russia on the front suggest that the tension is far from abating. On Thursday, the Kremlin announced naval exercises with Iran and China, two of the US’s biggest adversaries today, and before that it moved troops and military equipment to Belarus for joint exercises next month.