German Navy Commander Resigns After Talking About Putin – DW – 01/22/2022

German Navy Commander Kay-Achim Schönbach resigned from his post on Saturday night (22/01) after being involved in a diplomatic incident for declaring that Russian President Vladimir Putin “probably deserves respect” and that Crimea it was a hopeless case for Ukraine.

“I have asked Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht to relieve me of my duties immediately,” the vice admiral said in a statement quoted by the Reuters news agency. “The minister accepted my request.”

Schönbach’s controversial speech came during a speech in India, as the world follows the escalation of tensions on the Ukraine-Russia border and amid criticism from Kiev that Berlin does not want to supply weapons.

“What he [Putin] what he really wants is respect,” the vice admiral said on Friday, speaking in English in a video posted on YouTube. “And, my God, giving respect to someone costs little or nothing. It’s easy to give him the respect he really wants and probably deserves,” Schönbach said, referring to Russia as an ancient and important country.

Schönbach said Russia’s actions in Ukraine needed to be debated, but added that “the Crimean Peninsula is gone, it will never come back. That’s a fact.”

The remarks directly contradicted the official opinion of the European Union and the United States. Washington and its allies say Moscow’s 2014 annexation of the Ukraine peninsula was unacceptable and must be reversed.

Also on Saturday, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry summoned German ambassador Anka Feldhusen to emphasize “the categorical unacceptability” of Schönbach’s comments.

Schönbach is expected to be replaced by Rear Admiral Jan Christian Kaack.

Schonbach apologizes

The German navy chief’s remarks come as Russia gathers tens of thousands of troops on Ukraine’s borders and amid global fears that an invasion is under way. Russia denies.

After the diplomatic incident, Schönbach posted an apology on the German Navy’s official Twitter account. “It was clearly a mistake,” he wrote.

“My comments on defense policy during a discussion session at a think tank in India reflected my personal opinion at that time. They in no way reflect the official position of the Ministry of Defense,” he said.

After Schönbach’s resignation, his name and photo were removed from the social network account. In the description of the profile it started to appear: “currently vacant”.

The German government soon tried to distance itself from Schönbach’s comments.

“The content and wording of the statements in no way correspond to the position of the Federal Ministry of Defense,” a spokesman for the ministry told public broadcaster ZDF.

Germany’s ruling coalition will discuss the Navy chief’s remarks on Monday, the ZDF reported.

Ukraine asks Germany to take a stand

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry has asked Germany to reject Schönbach’s comments on Crimea, saying they undermine efforts to combat Russian aggression.

At the same time, Kiev also highlighted on Saturday its “deep disappointment” with the position of the German government “on the failure to provide defense weapons to Ukraine”.

“Ukraine is grateful to Germany for the support it has provided since 2014, as well as diplomatic efforts to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict,” Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter.

However, he added that “German partners must stop undermining unity with such words and actions and encourage Vladimir Putin to launch a new attack on Ukraine,” Kuleba added.

On Friday, Germany even stopped Estonia from sending its German-made weapons to Ukraine.

Berlin has long argued that it does not support sending weapons to active conflict zones and has stressed that doing so would make a peaceful solution to the crisis difficult.

le (AFP, Reuters, ots)