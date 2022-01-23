Germany opposes the EU’s designation of nuclear energy as sustainable energy

Osório Wind Farm, in Rio Grande do Sul

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s three-party coalition government expressed objection to the European Union’s draft plan to classify nuclear plants as sustainable energy sources in a formal letter sent to Brussels, ministers said on Saturday.

The EU taxonomy seeks to set standards for green investments, helping climate-friendly projects raise capital and eliminating “green laundering” whereby investors and companies exaggerate their green credentials.

“As a federal government, we must once again clearly express our rejection of the inclusion of nuclear energy. It’s risky and expensive,” Deputy Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck said in a joint statement with Environment Minister Steffi Lemke, both senior members of the Green Party.

In the letter to Brussels, published by the Ministry of Economy on its website, the German government also cited the lack of safety requirements in relation to nuclear power plants.

“Serious, high risk, cross-border, long-term accidents to humans and the environment cannot be excluded,” Berlin said in its letter, adding that the question of where to store radioactive waste in the long term remains unanswered. .

Habeck and Leme said that if the European Commission does not consider Germany’s objections and does not modify the draft, Berlin, in their view, should reject the plan.

However, German government sources told Reuters earlier this month that coalition parties wanted to avoid an escalation in the dispute with the EU and had agreed to closed-door talks between the coalition to abstain from any future votes.

EU rules have long been delayed, with countries divided over whether nuclear power and natural gas deserve the green badge. Austria has already said it will take legal action if the European Union proceeds with the draft it calls both sustainable investments.