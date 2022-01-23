Globo exposes Laís in a transphobic message to Linn da Quebrada

End of the mystery. During this Saturday night’s program, Globo exposed the author of the message sent to Linn da Quebrada who used masculine terms. Or rather: author. The “BBB 22” showed that, during the X-Ray, Laís wrote the message asking Linn: “Are you single?”

BBB 22: Laís sent a transphobic message to Linn da Quebrada Image: Reproduction / Globoplay

The program presented in the same VT a kind of flashback in which it showed Linn questioning brothers and sisters about each other’s marital status. The “justification” convinced some fans of the reality show on Twitter, but not the official profile of the participant, which reinforced gender bending in dealing with confinement colleagues:

As a joke, Linn asked if the boys were single. For the girls, he asked if they were single. The equation is simple: if someone wants to ask if Linn is single, they should use SINGLE. There’s no secret, folks. — Linn da Quebrada 🧜🏽‍♀️ (@linndaquebrada) January 23, 2022

The message – which is anonymous inside the house – reverberated on social networks during the afternoon and earned harsh criticism even from Anitta, on account of transphobia.

I think the bbb should expose who it was that sent this asshole text to Linn. Transphobia Homophobia is a fucking crime. Vsf bro has an ELA written on the forehead of the girl and they still get bitching… revolting — Anita (@Anitta) January 22, 2022

Linn’s team also spoke up, getting straight to the point: “Transphobic violence.”

In three days of confinement, in fact, Linn has already been the victim of several transphobic moments – including being called “he” by Slovenia. The detail is that, in addition to leaving no doubt about her pronouns, Linn still has the word “she” tattooed on her forehead, above her eyebrows. Her presence in the house also generated a discussion about the use of the pejorative term ‘traveco’. Despite the VT, presenter Tadeu Schmit and the program did not mention or reprimand the message.