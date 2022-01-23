Gloria Maria doesn’t want to take a shower and she’s in the hospital, understand!
Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment 6 Views
© Editorial The presenter was diagnosed with Covid 19 and is hospitalized as a precaution
As you have already seen here at
, Gloria Maria was hospitalized after being diagnosed with Covid-19. The decision was taken as a precautionary measure, as the presenter had a brain tumor and is still undergoing treatments to prevent its return. STARRING
With a stable frame, Gloria is already giving work. According to Fábia Oliveira, from the column of
In off, the journalist is refusing to take a shower. The presenter’s daughters, Maria and Laura, have already tried to convince their mother, but without any success.
In addition to the lack of bath, the columnist said that Gloria has a drain in her lung. Next, check out which famous people are infected with the new wave of the virus:
Rafael Portugal also did not escape and tested positive for the virus. In a post on Instagram, the comedian also took the opportunity to apologize for having to cancel some shows: I inform you that after carrying out a routine test, I tested positive for Covid. I’m fine and asymptomatic, but I’ll have to cancel my shows scheduled for this weekend. This is one of those boring moments in life, but this is the alternative to ensure everyone’s safety and health. Respect is above all taking care of and watching over others. I sincerely apologize, hoping we can meet again soon.
Daiana Garbin used social media on January 20 to tell her followers that she tested positive for Covid-19. Tiago Leifert’s wife said that she started to feel the symptoms on the 16th, and then decided to have the exam.
On the 19th, Gloria Maria tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to the Copa Star hospital in Rio de Janeiro. The diagnosis was discovered when performing a test on TV Globo to start recording. As a precaution, after discovering the contamination, the journalist decided to go to the hospital to carry out a series of tests.
Ana Hickmann went to her social networks to share with her fans and followers that she tested positive for Covid-19, along with her husband, Alexandre Correa. – Hi people. How is everything? We are passing by to tell everyone who follows us and works with us, who likes our page, who follows us, that in these next few days both Ale and I will be out of combat. Earlier today we tested positive for Covid-19. We have mild symptoms, very mild, I hope it stays that way. We have already started to do our collection, isolation as per the protocol. We talked to the doctor to find out how to do it and now it’s time to proceed and wait, said the presenter.
Anne Lottermann, Fausto Silva’s stage partner, also received the diagnosis. According to Flavio Ricco, the girl will be in quarantine for the same period as the presenter. Faustão’s son, João Guilherme, who had contact with the duo during the debut of the new program on Band, will retake the test.
Xande de Pilares took the exam on January 17 and discovered the positive diagnosis for Covid-19. According to Fábia Oliveira, the samba singer had already taken the two doses of the vaccine and was waiting to receive the third. Due to the virus, the singer canceled the shows that were scheduled, with no prediction of new dates.
Fausto Silva, who premiered his program on January 17 on Bandeirantes, ended up testing positive for Covid-19. In a press release, the broadcaster made it clear that the presenter is fine and that the virus caught him in a lighter way: Fulfilling the protocols determined by the Band’s medical staff, Fausto Silva took the PCR exam to detect Covid-19 and the result was positive. The presenter is asymptomatic, is doing well and will continue to work from home, fulfilling the quarantine. The recordings of the program Faustão na Band are suspended. As there are already recorded edits of the attraction, the showing will not be affected. The presenter should resume recording early next week.
Joelma, for example, tested positive for the virus for the third time. On January 18, the singer’s team used social media to communicate that she is isolated at home, with mild symptoms and taking all the necessary care. JShows, the office that represents the singer Joelma, and the Embelleze Institute come, through this note, to inform you that today (18) the singer tested positive for Covid-19 and is recovering at home, isolated, with mild symptoms and with all the necessary care. As a result, all appointments scheduled for that week will need to be cancelled. Joelma takes the opportunity to apologize to all the students and followers of the Embelleze Institute who were waiting for the Live of the Day of the Beauty Professional, at 19 pm, and congratulates all professionals in the area for this important work, especially for her career, said the communicated.
8/8 SLIDE SHOW Check Also
©Instagram/Arnold Schwarzenegger Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger suffered a serious car accident, involving at least two other …