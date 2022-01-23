Gloria Maria doesn’t want to take a shower and she’s in the hospital, understand!











© Editorial

The presenter was diagnosed with Covid 19 and is hospitalized as a precaution





As you have already seen here at STARRING, Gloria Maria was hospitalized after being diagnosed with Covid-19. The decision was taken as a precautionary measure, as the presenter had a brain tumor and is still undergoing treatments to prevent its return.

With a stable frame, Gloria is already giving work. According to Fábia Oliveira, from the column of In off, the journalist is refusing to take a shower. The presenter’s daughters, Maria and Laura, have already tried to convince their mother, but without any success.

In addition to the lack of bath, the columnist said that Gloria has a drain in her lung. Next, check out which famous people are infected with the new wave of the virus: