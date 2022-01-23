Glória Maria is hospitalized with covid-19 and needed to use a lung drain

posted on 01/22/2022 18:30 / updated on 01/22/2022 18:32



(Credit: Playback/Instagram)

Journalist and presenter Glória Maria has been hospitalized with complications caused by covid-19 since last Wednesday (1/19). The information is from columnist Fábia Oliveira. The presenter of Globo reporter is in a hospital located in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro.

According to the column, doctors needed to use a drain in the presenter’s lung. Gloria’s health is currently stable. She received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine last year.

fight against cancer

Gloria Maria recently won a great battle for life. In November 2019, after suffering a fall at home, the journalist discovered an advanced-stage brain tumor. She had to undergo emergency surgery to remove the tumor, and during recovery she was diagnosed with a lung infection.

“After the brain tumor, I don’t live on dreams anymore. I live on reality. I have a lot to accomplish. I gained another ‘expiration date’. And I’m enjoying it anyway. I had a 30% chance of surviving , and 20% of living without sequelae”, said the journalist in an interview with Stupid Girls Magazine.

After two years away from TV to treat the disease, Glória Maria returned to Globo reporter in May 2021.