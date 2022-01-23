Guardiola breaks Mourinho’s record that even Klopp and Ferguson couldn’t beat in England

Espanyol was the coach who needed the fewest games to reach the mark of 500 points added in the Premier League

Despite Manchester City draw 1-1 away from home with Southampton, this Saturday (22), by the Premier League, which ended a streak of 12 straight wins in the dispute, the team’s coach Pep Guardiola had a particular reason to celebrate. With the point added, the Spaniard became the coach who needed fewer matches to reach 500 points in the competition.

In record time, the Spaniard needed just 213 matches in the current Premier League format – which has been played since 1992 – to beat the record, which until then belonged to Jose Mourinho, former coach of Chelsea, Manchester United and tottenham, with 231 games, and was pulverized by Guardiola.

The City captain still managed a feat like the historic United manager sir Alex Ferguson it achieved. That’s because the Scotsman, who won the Premier League on 13 occasions, needed 242 games to hit the same mark.

just like the german Jurgen Klopp, which commands the Liverpool since 2015, and comes right behind Mourinho on the list, with 236 games to beat 500 points in the competition.

Below are the other managers who have reached the milestone in the Premier League:

Arsene Wenger – 249 games

Rafa Benitez – 267 games

David Moyes – 340 games

Martin O’Neill – 351 games

Mark Hughes – 367 games

Sam Allardyce – 386 games

Harry Redknapp – 392 games

Steve Bruce – 441 games

Through social networks, the English club celebrated the milestone reached by the coach. “The fastest manager to reach 500 points in the Premier League”, wrote on Twitter.

Since 2016 at City and three-time Premier League champion, Pep Guardiola is currently leading City to yet another title in the competition. At this moment, the citizens occupy the isolated lead of the English with 57 points, 12 points ahead of Liverpool, who have 2 games less.