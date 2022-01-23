Guedes reassures the people and shows how strong Brazil is to face inflation

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, said that inflation will be “a real problem” for the western world, but that Brazil, due to previous experiences of living together and fighting high inflation rates, was faster than other countries in terms of take measures against rising prices.

“My fear now is that the beast is out of the bottle [nos países ocidentais]. I do not believe that inflation is transitory.

I think the adverse elements that fuel inflation will gradually decrease, but there is no more arbitrage for the West to exploit.

I think central banks are sleeping while they drive. They have to be careful because inflation will soon be a real problem for the West”, said Guedes.

And continued:

“We were then affected by Covid-19 and responded [no Brasil] in order to avoid a major depression.

Now we are back to the situation of synchronized slowdown and advancing economies. But now inflation is there. The question is how transient these factors are.”

