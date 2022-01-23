‘He’s Handsome’ · TV News

Pedro Scooby got excited about the first BBB 22 party and decided to play the cupid of the house. In the early hours of this Sunday (23), the surfer tried to join Jade Picon and Paulo André. “Look how handsome he is,” said Luana Piovani’s ex during a conversation with the digital influencer.

While the other participants danced on the floor, the famous approached Bárbara Heck and Leo Picon’s sister. “I would like this couple more here”, said the brother pointing to the famous and Paulo André. “I like it a lot”, reacted the member of the Pipoca team.

Jade, however, did not reveal if she would accept to stay with the athlete. “Oh, people, you are trying to get in trouble for my life”, replied João Guilherme’s ex. “He’s all handsome, and you’re all handsome,” Scooby insisted.

After the surfer left the place, Bárbara wanted to know if Jade is interested in any of the confinement colleagues. “I don’t know yet, I arrived three days ago, I can’t find it yet. This is the shit of staying with someone here, you’re going to live with that person”, explained the blogger.

Scooby then approached the influencer again and again mentioned his interest in collaborating in the formation of the first couple on the program. “Look how handsome he is”, analyzed Anitta’s ex. “I’m on a reality show,” commented Jade. “That’s why it’s real life,” he added.

Jade is ex-girlfriend of actor and singer João Guilherme, brother of Zé Felipe and son of countryman Leonardo, with whom she dated for three years. She also became the target of comments about an alleged romance with Gui Araújo, a participant in A Fazenda 13.

