Horizon Forbidden West has only one ending • Eurogamer.pt

We’re making great strides towards the release date of Horizon Forbidden West for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, which is February 18, 2022.

There is now more information about the story, more specifically about the end of the game, which will only have a single ending, with small nuances depending on the quests finished by us and which lines we follow with certain characters.

The information was obtained in an interview by the Italians Everyeye, thanks wccftech, to the Narrative Director at Guerrilla Games, Benjamin McCaw.

“The time you choose to spend with certain supporting actors can have an effect, however minimal, on the story’s progress.

Let’s be clear: Horizon Forbidden West will have a unique ending, very strong and impactful, but some nuances can change depending on the characters you’ve given space and attention to. Also, on occasions, there will be very strong moral choices, which will have extremely powerful consequences.”

This formula is carried over from Horizon Zero Dawn, which technically didn’t have multiple endings either, where in the end we could only get differences in the dialogues according to our progression with certain characters and even quests secondary.

In the same interview McCaw talks a little more about the narrative, although he does not want to go into too much detail. “I don’t want to go into too much detail, but I’ll give you a little background. Forbidden West takes place six months after the first chapter. In those six months, the Red Plague begins to spread across the world. This is a clear first indication from the critic. failure of the terraforming operation Another clue is represented by severe climate change, symbolized by the ferocious storms that are also glimpsed in parts of the trailers.

If we want, Horizon Forbidden West is a game that also talks about ecology and the environment. In any case, Aloy immediately begins studying the plague, and her clues point her to the West. The beginning of the game will explain exactly why.”

Are you looking forward to Horizon Forbidden West?