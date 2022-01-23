Horizon Forbidden West will have a unique, strong and impactful ending

Guerrilla Games has put a lot of effort into the narrative in Horizon Zero Dawn and appears to be ready to repeat the feat with Horizon Forbidden West. In an interview with everyeye, Benjamin McCaw, responsible for the elaboration of the game’s story, revealed that he had prepared a “unique ending, very strong and impactful”.

As with the first title in the franchise, the development of relationships with the other characters through dialogue will affect future interactions, but without creating alternative endings. McCaw made that very clear when talking about the script for Aloy’s next adventure:

Let’s be clear: Horizon Forbidden West will have a unique ending, very strong and impactful, but some details may change depending on the characters you’ve given more space and attention to. Also, on some occasions we will have very strong moral choices with extremely powerful consequences.

The director even extends the subject when talking about the narrative of Horizon Forbidden West. According to him, the game takes place six months after the original, and the plague has spread leaving the planet in critical condition. This can be seen in the aggressive climate changes in the title scenarios.

Additionally, he also mentions that players will get a better sense of why Aloy travels to the Forbidden West early on in the story. Until February 18, this information should leave fans with even more anticipation to explore the work of Guerrilla Games.

Horizon Forbidden West should take up more than 85GB on PS5

PlayStation Game Size, the Twitter account famous for exploring the PSN database, has revealed more information about the size of Horizon Forbidden West on PS5. According to the data, the file can be from 85 to 96 GB. Look!