Horoscope of the day: the forecast for the signs of today, Sunday (23/01/2022) | Horoscope

Aries

It is necessary to support those who need it, without absorbing the emotional dramas, as the Moon-Venus tension warns. The circle of trust is marked by understanding and complicity in the face of lunar harmony with the Sun, Mercury and Saturn in the circuit of relationships, which increases the quality of coexistence.

Bull

As the Moon-Venus tension warns, try not to view challenges as personal frustrations. The Moon harmonizes with the Sun, Mercury and Saturn in the work circuit, improving its perception of day-to-day demands and objectivity in carrying out tasks, contributing to quality processes.

Twins

Try not to neglect intimate needs, due to the tensioned Venus. The intellect can seek stimuli, increasing cultural fruition and promoting high quality conversations, as indicated by the lunar harmony with Sun, Mercury and Saturn on the social-spiritual axis.

Cancer

The human tract can experience affective setbacks with the Moon-Venus tension. Try not to let them affect your relationship. The Moon transits in the family area and harmonizes with the Sun, Mercury and Saturn, which makes you have more intellectual involvement with domestic demands, favoring planning.

Lion

Try not to belittle emotional needs. This phase can prove favorable to the articulation of interests in relationships and also agreements for the benefit of partnerships developed in everyday life, since the Moon in the communicative sector is in harmony with the Sun, Mercury and Saturn.

Virgin

As Tensioned Venus warns, try not to let a focus on usefulness affect the good side of life. Try to book moments to have fun. Your posture can be more attentive to the practical aspects of everyday life, considering that the Moon in the material area harmonizes with Sun, Mercury and Saturn.

Lb

Try to avoid judging people. The Moon’s passage through your sign, in harmony with the Sun, Mercury and Saturn, can awaken pleasures in intellectually stimulating environments, although the Venusian tension alerts you to the need to overcome disaffections that affect this interaction.

Scorpion

Try to avoid reacting emotionally to possible interpersonal conflicts, as the Moon-Venus tension warns. The Moon in the crisis area trines the Sun, Mercury and Saturn in the family sector and can contribute to your understanding of factors that need adjustment.

Sagittarius

Pay more attention to finances and try to avoid spending motivated by pleasures, as the Moon-Venus square warns. Human relationships can enter a phase of greater understanding in the face of lunar harmony with the Sun, Mercury and Saturn and this contributes to the exchange of ideas.

Capricorn

Try not to neglect your emotional needs. Your performance in everyday life tends to be of objectivity and critical sense, which helps you make safe decisions about priorities, as indicated by the lunar harmony with Sun, Mercury and Saturn on the work-finance axis.

Aquarium

Venus in the crisis sector squares with the Moon and suggests affective challenges, but don’t let them shake your self-esteem or harm the human relationship. The Moon harmonizes with the Sun, Mercury and Saturn between the spiritual sector and its sign, strengthening its values ​​and raising the quality of intellectual fruition.

