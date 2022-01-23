Hospitalized with Covid, Elizangela has ‘significant improvement’, says advisory | Rio de Janeiro

The press office of the Guapimirim Prefecture informed this Saturday that the actress Elizabeth , admitted to the Covid Treatment Center of the José Rabello de Mello Municipal Hospital, had a “ significant improvement in the frame “.

According to the advisory, Elizangela, 67, is interacting with the hospital staff and the saturation has only dropped in situations of stress.

The actress is still hospitalized in the red room, but the dose of oxygen needed to help with breathing has been decreasing.

Elizangela was hospitalized on Thursday (20), in Guapimirim, in Baixada Fluminense, in a serious condition with respiratory sequelae from Covid.

According to the city hall, at the time of his hospitalization, Elizangela informed that she did not take any dose of the vaccine which helps to immunize against the disease virus.

Elizangela, who tested positive for Covid on the day January 12, no longer has the active virus in his body, but suffers from the respiratory issue. According to her manager, neither he nor Elizangela’s daughter, dancer Marcelle Sampaio, knows if the actress has taken the vaccines that immunize against Covid.

“She is a very cheerful person, high spirits, she doesn’t like to talk about illness. So, we don’t know or not. We never had that kind of conversation,” he says.

The Guapimirim City Hall said that the actress had already gone to the hospital a week before being hospitalized, after feeling unwell. At the time, she was treated, medicated and discharged.

On Thursday, Elizangela returned to the unit in a more serious condition. She was taken to the red room, where doctors managed to stabilize her.

Elizangela debuted on TV as a child, on the program “Clube do Guri”, on the extinct TV Tupi, in 1965. Soon after she moved on to the children’s program “Clube do Capitão Furacão”, on TV Globo. She has participated in more than 30 soap operas. The last one was “A dona do povo”, in 2019.

