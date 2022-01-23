How to follow Corinthians in the Campeonato Paulista in 2022?

Corinthians’ first competition in the 2022 season will be the Campeonato Paulista. The Parque São Jorge club makes its debut next Tuesday, the 25th, against Ferroviária, at Neo Química Arena.

Unlike in recent years, when broadcasts were exclusive to Rede Globo and its channels, the tournament will be broadcast on six different platforms. With that, many fans are lost wondering how to follow Corinthians games. So, the My Helm prepared a special content and explains all the options to follow the largest state in the country.

Record TV

The only option on open television will be the Record TV, which acquired the rights to broadcast the Campeonato Paulista until 2025. The station will broadcast a total of 16 games per edition of the competition. The division looked like this:

One game per round in the first phase

A quarter-final game

a semifinal

Two final games

It will also be possible to see the tournament games through PlayPlus, a streaming service linked to the broadcaster, and at R7, broadcaster’s website. The plan play is free, with simultaneous transmission of what is shown on Record TV. The subscription value PlayPlus it’s from BRL 15.90, with a 14-day free trial.

According to the portal TV news, Record will broadcast Paulistão to only six Brazilian states: São Paulo, Paraná, Santa Catarina, Rio Grande do Sul, Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul.

YouTube

Another “free” option for fans is YouTube. Through Paulistão’s official channel, the video site will also broadcast 16 games per season of the most important state championship in the country. The division was as follows:

One game per round in the first phase

A quarter-final game

a semifinal

Two final games

To follow the games, just access the official competition channel (https://www.youtube.com/c/paulistao) and watch the chosen game. It is worth remembering that the games will be broadcast for free on the video platform.

HBO MAX

The fan who wants to follow Corinthians in the Paulista Championship will have one more streaming option. This is HBO Max, from WarnerMedia Brasil, through the TNT Sports team, which will broadcast 28 games of the state competition in 2022. The division was as follows:

Two games per round in the first round

An exclusive quarter-final match

a semifinal

Two final games

Of these matches, 13 will be exclusive to streaming. It is worth mentioning that the games will be available to review after the live. The other 15 games will be split between HBO Max and TNT Stadium, which is another internet service.

To subscribe to the service, fans have two different plans: Mobile and Multiscreen. In the first, the service is offered for tablets and smartphones, with only one screen at a time, with a resolution adapted to each device and a value of R$ 19.90 per month. The second is more complete: it can be viewed on up to three different devices, high definition with 4K quality and the creation of up to five different profiles. The price is R$ 27.90 per month.

Playback/HBO Max

Both subscription options have long-term discounts. If you prefer to subscribe for three months, the plans will cost R$54.90 (R$18.30 per month) and R$74.90 (R$24.97 per month). The annual subscription also has a good discount: 33% and the values ​​are R$ 169.90 (14.16 per month) and R$ 239.90 (R$ 19.90 per month).

Premiere

Another option for fans is the already famous Premiere, Globo’s football subscription service. On pay-per-view, 97 Campeonato Paulista games will be broadcast, with only the 13 HBO Max exclusives being left out.

Even without Globo having rights to the tournament via open TV, the station will make its entire broadcast team available for the games that will be broadcast by Premiere. It is possible to subscribe to the service through operators or even on demand – see below.

Annual Plan: for subscription in 2022, the full amount is R$598.80, with 12 installments of R$49.90. It is worth remembering that the subscription does not only cover the Paulista Championship;

for subscription in 2022, the full amount is R$598.80, with 12 installments of R$49.90. It is worth remembering that the subscription does not only cover the Paulista Championship; Monthly plan: automatically, the monthly charge is R$ 59.90.

In addition, Globo also offers some packages that involve Premiere with other streaming services with the broadcaster. See each option below.

Combo Premiere and Globoplay Annual: for the subscription of both services in 2022, the full price is BRL 778.80, with 12 installments of BRL 64.90;

Combo Premiere and Globoplay Monthly: for the monthly option, the charge is R$ 69.90;

Combo Premiere and Globoplay + Annual Live Channels: for the subscription of the three services in 2022, the full price is R$1,018.80, with 12 installments of R$84.90;

Premiere and Globoplay Combo + Monthly Live Channels: for the monthly option, the charge is R$89.90.

In addition to signing directly with Globo, there are several partnerships for Premiere with television, mobile and even other streaming operators. It is worth remembering that it is necessary to be a subscriber to one of the services to be able to count on the football channel. There are several options for fans. See some below:

ClaroTV: there are four subscription options. The price ranges from BRL 59.90 to BRL 209.90 per month;

Playback/Of course

sky : there are two subscription options at the operator: HD Total, which costs R$ 59.90 per month, and HD CB with Fidelidade, with a price of R4 49.90;

: there are two subscription options at the operator: HD Total, which costs R$ 59.90 per month, and HD CB with Fidelidade, with a price of R4 49.90; Hi: a single option, for R$ 59.90 per month;

a single option, for R$ 59.90 per month; Live TV: a single option, for R$ 59.90 per month;

a single option, for R$ 59.90 per month; Alive: a single option, for R$ 59.90 per month;

a single option, for R$ 59.90 per month; Directv: a single option, for R$ 59.90 per month;

a single option, for R$ 59.90 per month; Amazon Prime: a single option, for R$ 59.90 per month.

Paulistao Play

Despite being the official streaming service of the Paulista Football Federation, Paulistão Play will broadcast “only” 97 of Paulistão’s 110 games. The remaining 13, as mentioned above, are exclusive to HBO Max.

To subscribe to Paulistão Play, fans need to pay BRL 34.99 per month. The plan includes tablets, computers and cell phones, and also releases the option to review a match at any time.

reproduction

The plan exclusively encompasses games from the Campeonato Paulista, Série A and Série A2, in addition to other competitions such as the A3 and Copinha. In addition, it is also possible to follow Paulistão Feminino through the platform.

