Hydroxychloroquine works and vaccine does not, says Ministry of Health

posted on 01/22/2022 18:05



(credit: Ed Alves/CB)

The Secretary of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs of the Ministry of Health, Hélio Angotti Neto, signed a technical note, this Saturday (22/1), which says that vaccines against covid-19 are neither effective nor safe. demonstrated in the trials. Angotti Neto also states that hydroxychloroquine is effective and safe against the coronavirus.

The position goes against the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), the highest health authority in Brazil and also contradicts the position of the main health entities and authorities in the world, such as the World Health Organization (WHO), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the United States and the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

In addition to the agencies attesting to the effectiveness and safety of the vaccine, all of them contraindicate the use of medicines from the covid kit, such as chloroquine, ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine against covid. Currently, other substances such as prednisone and ibuprofen, for example, are indicated for the treatment of covid.

Angotti Neto also criticized the protocol of the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec). According to him there is a discrepancy in the ”scientific rigor” for different technology methods. In other words, according to the secretary, Anvisa would have been extremely demanding to evaluate the use of the covid kit and permissive in relation to the approval of the vaccine. “Hydroxychloroquine underwent more rigorous evaluation than that made with different technologies”, he published in the document.

The secretary also said that Conitec’s decision to sign an opinion against the covid kit was due to “a great turmoil that may have pressured Conitec members”.

After the release of the technical note, Secretary Hélio Angotti Neto was summoned to provide clarifications on the information at the Human Rights Commission of the Federal Senate.