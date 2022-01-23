‘I don’t know who your ally is’

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on ‘I don’t know who your ally is’ 6 Views

Rodrigo, Eslovênia and Luciano popcorn had a small DR this morning. After going to the confessional, the three sat in the living room and talked about their alliances on “BBB 22” (TV Globo).

“I like you a lot. But there are times when I don’t know who your ally is. My ally, I know. But your ally, I don’t know”, said the commercial manager.

You and Vyni talk to the whole house, you’re eclectic. But the Vyni looks for us a lot. As much as he talks to the whole house, he’s here, he comes close to me. You, I see that you are not looking for me. It doesn’t look for me out of nowhere, as it was in the early days. Rodrigo Mussi

Slovenia and Rodrigo do BBB 2022 - Playback / Internet - Playback / Internet

Slovenia and Rodrigo Mussi (Photo: Reproduction/GloboPlay)

Image: Playback / Internet

The brother recommended that Eslô focus on a few people in the house so as not to be forgotten. “You were a lot of people’s first ally option. The problem is that, when you run so much, you become everyone’s third option”, he opined.

I’d rather three who will give their lives for me than 20 who like me and I’ll be everyone’s third choice. Rodrigo Mussi

Luciano, who was sitting next to the sister, agreed. He said he felt his colleague drift away during the week.

“In the beginning, I saw a connection, and then, out of nowhere, I went several times in the room, in the pink room, and tried to have an exchange, to get closer, and I didn’t feel a return, it wasn’t reciprocal”, he reported.

The popcorn actor advised, “When you want to hug everyone, you end up hugging no one.”

BBB 22: Who will be the first brother or sister to kiss in the house?

7.86%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

4.29%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

1.31%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

1.19%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

1.79%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

16.67%

Globe Communication

3.93%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

0.83%

Playback/Gshow

6.67%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

2.98%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

2.50%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

1.19%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

5.12%

Disclosure / Globe

15.00%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

4.17%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

3.45%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

1.90%

Playback / Playplus

15.00%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

2.26%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

1.90%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

Total of 840 wishes

The UOL vote has no scientific character or influence on the result of the TV Globo program

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Alok accused of failing to pay two US DJs for at least 14 hits | Fun

DJ Alokreproduction Published 01/22/2022 09:10 São Paulo – Statements by two American DJs surprised Alok …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved