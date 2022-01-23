Rodrigo, Eslovênia and Luciano popcorn had a small DR this morning. After going to the confessional, the three sat in the living room and talked about their alliances on “BBB 22” (TV Globo).

“I like you a lot. But there are times when I don’t know who your ally is. My ally, I know. But your ally, I don’t know”, said the commercial manager.

You and Vyni talk to the whole house, you’re eclectic. But the Vyni looks for us a lot. As much as he talks to the whole house, he’s here, he comes close to me. You, I see that you are not looking for me. It doesn’t look for me out of nowhere, as it was in the early days. Rodrigo Mussi

The brother recommended that Eslô focus on a few people in the house so as not to be forgotten. “You were a lot of people’s first ally option. The problem is that, when you run so much, you become everyone’s third option”, he opined.

I’d rather three who will give their lives for me than 20 who like me and I’ll be everyone’s third choice. Rodrigo Mussi

Luciano, who was sitting next to the sister, agreed. He said he felt his colleague drift away during the week.

“In the beginning, I saw a connection, and then, out of nowhere, I went several times in the room, in the pink room, and tried to have an exchange, to get closer, and I didn’t feel a return, it wasn’t reciprocal”, he reported.

The popcorn actor advised, “When you want to hug everyone, you end up hugging no one.”