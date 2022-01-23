‘I never imagined that I would host a Sunday program’, says Ivete Sangalo | Television



Ivete Sangalo commands the second season of ‘The Masked Singer’ – Mauricio Fidalgo / TV Globo

Rio – Ivete Sangalo will be heading from today, at 3:45 pm, the second season of the musical reality show “The Masked Singer”, on TV Globo. The 49-year-old from Bahia now takes her talent and spontaneity to Sunday afternoons, one of the busiest times on Brazilian television. Ivete’s charisma in the presentation of TV shows is nothing new for anyone. She ran “Estação Globo” for five years; presented, in 2020, “Música Boa Ao Vivo”, at Multishow; was in front of two seasons of “Superbonita”, by GNT, among others.

“I am a Sunday viewer, my whole life I met with my family in front of the television that day, which we reserved to stay at home more, talking, having fun. I am very happy, first of all, to be in charge of a program of this magnitude, with this scope, but, above all, now, mainly, with this schedule. I never imagined that I would be a presenter on a Sunday program”, celebrates Ivete, who is anxious to see the children’s reaction.

“The fact that it is in the afternoon brings a reach for the children, and that gives me redoubled energy. I think about my kids watching the show, I think about my friends’ kids and a lot of kids who like ‘The Masked Singer’. I think the great thing is to bring people at home a lightness in these difficult times for us, something that takes us out of this reality and takes us to a world of fantasy, which is what is happening”.

In “The Masked Singer”, masked personalities sing on stage while the audience and judges have to try to guess who is behind the masks. As happened in the first season, Ivete guarantees not to know who the artists of this new edition of the program are.

“And what fun would it be for me to know about all the masked people, if I can experience with the audience, emotionally, the same way they do? What a delight not to know who they are. I hold back that will and kill my curiosity with the public. I like to help find the clues and make this party a big pool of the Brazilian family”, he explains.

The first edition of “The Masked Singer” was a huge ratings success. For Ivete, the response from viewers was far beyond expectations. “The way the public got involved was so strong, so intense. We have a lot of news, delicious additions. The judges, who are a show apart… because in addition to the shows, they have opinions, fun, joy”, analyzes the presenter, who celebrates the arrival of Tatá Werneck and Priscilla Alcântara to the group formed by Rodrigo Lombardi, Taís Araújo and Eduardo Sterblitch.