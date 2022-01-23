Ian Alexander Jr., musician and son of Regina King, dies at 26

The musician and DJ Ian Alexander Jr.who was known by the pseudonym disdain, died at age 26. Alexander was also the actress’ only child. Regina Kingknown for award-winning roles in watchmen and If Beale Street Could Talk.

Variety confirmed the news with a representative for King, who reported the cause of death as suicide: “Our family is devastated on the deepest level imaginable. Ian was a shining light who cared deeply for the happiness of those around him.. We ask for privacy at this difficult time.“.

Ian Alexander Jr. was born on January 19, 1996, the son of King and record producer Ian Alexander Sr. The couple divorced in 2007.

Debuting in 2020 as Desduné, the artist released two singles: “Work it Out” and “Green Eyes”, the latter just over two weeks ago. At the time, King shared the track on Instagram, showing support for his son’s art.

Alexander was also often seen alongside his mother on red carpets. At the 2019 Golden Globes, he told E! News about their relationship: “She’s a super mom, and she doesn’t let a bad day at work ruin what little time we can have together. It’s amazing to have a mom I really enjoy being with.“.