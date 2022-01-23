iFood operator’s motoboy has an employment relationship, says Justice | Economy

Pedro Knoth Motoboy of iFood logistics operator has an employment relationship, says Justice

Deputy Labor Judge Isabele Haddad Frait determined that there is an employment relationship between a delivery person and an iFood subsidiary. According to the magistrate, the case, judged on Wednesday (19), differs from the occasions when self-employed people ask for the recognition of a labor relationship with the platforms, because it involves a logistics operator (OL) that has an exclusive contract with iFood. OL admitted the snack delivery man was its direct intermediary with the app.

iFood defends itself and says “not to act in the delivery business”

The delivery person filed a lawsuit against the logistics operator for understanding that there was fraud in the contractual relationship, because the company wanted to “avoid the application of labor standards”.

The company, called THL Delivery Quick, has an exclusive contract with iFood, as reported by the autonomous and confirmed by the website of the logistics operator on the internet. The agreement with the delivery person provided for variable and fortnightly remuneration for deliveries made on behalf of the platform.

In its defense, THL said that there was no employment relationship with the delivery person, because he provided a “sporadic and occasional” service, and that “he had full autonomy to accept or refuse deliveries and to decide which company he would provide services to”.

Subpoenaed in the process, iFood defended that it “does not operate in the delivery business, nor in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverages”. In addition, the platform justified that it only manages orders made through “restaurants and similar establishments”, and said that it did not benefit from the service provided by the delivery person. The company added that THL is only an intermediary in the process.

Judge condemns iFood and THL Fast Deliveries

For the judge, the relationship between the delivery person and THL “had typical employer powers”. In hearings, witnesses who worked in the same delivery “plaza” alleged that representatives of the logistics operator delivered schedules to delivery people, determined days off, dictated the conduct of the self-employed and also made threats of punishment if they refused to provide service.

In addition, the magistrate found that, in order to register with OL, couriers had to first register in the iFood system. The logistics operator provides some equipment to the couriers, such as a reflective vest, a cooler and a payment machine for those who choose to pay at the time of delivery.

iFood needs OL precisely to accept other forms of payment that are not online and made via the app. Another benefit is that logistics companies offer the entire infrastructure for the delivery service.

THL threatened to punish couriers without iFood’s interference. However, Judge Isabele Haddad Frait acknowledged that the platform provided motoboys with a route through the app; if the route was changed, the autonomous was penalized. The magistrate said, therefore, that there is “the presence of direct subordination and by algorithm”, according to labor legislation.

Finally, the judge recognized that iFood can be held responsible for the actions of its subsidiary, and that the company benefited from the delivery service.

Frait ordered the platform and THL to pay the delivery driver severance pay, vacations and 13th salary for January 2020 and April 2021 — the period in which he made deliveries to OL — in addition to FGTS deposits for the same period.

