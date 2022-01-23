Improves health status of Elizangela, in serious condition with sequelae of Covid and unvaccinated

The state of the room of actress Elizangela, 67, is better, who was hospitalized on Thursday 20, in Guapimirim, in Baixada Fluminense, in a serious condition with respiratory sequelae from Covid.

According to Lauro Santanna, Elizangela’s manager, her saturation has improved, she is conscious, but remains in the red room because she inspires care.

“I spoke to her daughter around 2 pm, who is closely monitoring the situation, and she gave me this information. She is still in the red room because her respiratory part is more sensitized because she has already had pulmonary emphysema, but her saturation is much better and stabilized”, he said. Lauro also emphasized that Elizangela, who tested positive for Covid on January 12, no longer has the active virus in her body, but suffers from the respiratory issue.

He also said that neither he nor Elizangela’s daughter, dancer Marcelle Sampaio, knows if the actress has taken the vaccines that immunize against Covid.

“She is a very cheerful person, high spirits, she doesn’t like to talk about illness. So, we don’t know or not. We never had that kind of conversation.”

Elizangela arrived at the José Rabello de Mello Municipal Hospital, in Guapimirim, in Baixada Fluminense, with a lot of shortness of breath and low oxygenation. The serious state would be a respiratory sequela of Covid. According to the prefecture, she arrived feeling very ill and almost had to be intubated.

The Guapimirim City Hall said that the actress had already gone to the hospital last week after feeling unwell. At the time, she was treated, medicated and discharged.

On Thursday, Elizangela returned to the unit in a more serious condition. She was taken to the red room, where doctors managed to stabilize her.

Elizangela debuted on TV as a child, in the program “Clube do Guri”, on the extinct TV Tupi, in 1965. Soon after, she moved on to the children’s program “Clube do Capitão Furacão”, on TV Globo. She has participated in more than 30 soap operas. The last one was “A dona do povo”, in 2019.