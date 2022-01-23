In BH, UPAs and health centers have lower demand this Saturday (22/01) – Gerais

Patients who went to the East UPA this Saturday said the service was fast (photo: Marcos Vieira/EM/DA Press) After weeks of great concern, long lines and new uncertainties, Belo Horizonte had, this Saturday, the 22nd, a day of normality in the nine Emergency Care Units (UPAs) and in nine municipal health centers (the capital has 152) which, since the beginning of the month, open on weekends. The City Hall of BH, through the Municipal Health Department, reported, at 5:56 pm, that the units provided approximately 1,400 calls. Last Saturday, the 15th, the nine units served around 2,500 people, considering the 24-hour shift.

In some hospitals, laboratories and pharmacies visited by the State of Minas, it was no longer visible, in the external area, the large number of residents anxious to be tested for COVID-19 or flu syndrome, as well as in search of care.

Leila Aparecida do Carmo Oliveira accompanied her mother at the East UPA (photo: Marcos Vieira/EM/DA Press) At UPA Leste, on Avenida dos Andradas, in the Vera Cruz neighborhood, people who were waiting for assistance reported that there was no delay. “The service was fast, on Friday, but we are waiting for a place in a hospital, because my 85-year-old mother has a urinary tract infection. I was informed that, due to the increase in cases of COVID-19, it is difficult to find a bed”, said, yesterday afternoon, the housewife Leila Aparecida do Carmo Oliveira, resident of Alto Vera Cruz, in the East Region.

Well protected with a mask, Leila added that, luckily, her mother, who was on a stretcher, tested for COVID and was negative. “She’s had it twice. I don’t, so we need to be careful,” he said. In these units or in health centers, patients can be tested for flu syndrome or COVID and, depending on the case, the clinical conditions for referral are evaluated. At the Centro-Sul UPA, in the Santa Efigênia neighborhood, resident Tatiane Dias also did not complain about the delay. “I came with my mother, who will need surgery. We were treated quickly. Now, we are waiting for a vacancy in the hospital”.

remember on friday In a laboratory on Rua Aimorés, queue outside for COVID tests (photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press) In private laboratories, such as Hermes Pardini, on Rua Aimorés, in Bairro Emprego, in the Center-South region of the capital, there was no change in demand compared to previous days – due to its location, the unit is one of the most sought after in the city. company. According to the press office of the Hermes Pardini Laboratory, Friday registered the highest number in the historical series, across the country. 14,700 tests were carried out with 60% of positive results for COVID.

Operation

The PBH, through the Municipal Health Department, informs that the UPAs are open 24 hours a day. As they meet spontaneous demands, without the need for scheduling or referral, the search flow is very dynamic. Thus, it is still not possible to say whether there was a reduction in demand for care this Saturday. It is important to clarify that all patients who seek the UPAs are treated.

In addition to the nine Emergency Care Units, people with respiratory symptoms can seek care at health centers with extended hours. There are nine, one per regional, and the opening hours are from 7 am to 10:30 pm during the week, and from 7 am to 10 pm, on weekends and holidays. The strategy aims to unburden the UPAs, providing the population with more access to medical care. There is no application of vaccine against COVID-19 in units with extended hours. The care in these units is preferably for patients with mild and moderate respiratory symptoms (cough, runny nose, fever, body pain, general malaise).

Pediatric consultations at Health Centers with extended hours are held from Monday to Friday, from 7 am to 7 pm. After this time and on weekends and holidays, pediatric care will be carried out at the UPAs.