In Nos Tempos do Imperador, Pilar is shot and survives by a miracle: ‘Jesus’ · TV News

Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) will miraculously escape death when she is shot in the back by Paraguayan soldiers in Nos Tempos do Imperador. She will fall to the ground with the impact of the projectile, which will pierce her wedding dress inside the bag until it is stopped by a small aluminum canister. “Jesus Christ, I’m alive”, will thank the young woman in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

Dolores’ (Daphne Bozaski) sister will leave Solano López’s (Roberto Birindelli) headquarters behind with the help of Elisa (Lana Rhodes). Worried about the president’s obsession with the hostage, the first lady of Paraguay will cut the doctor’s hair and put her in a uniform of Brazilian troops.

“Thank you for saving my life”, will thank the health professional. “If they find out it’s a woman, it won’t last long alone in this war. I’m doing this for me, not for you. Go! And try to find this Samuel guy soon. [Michel Gomes]”, will advise the character of Lana Rhodes.

Pilar will run off on top of a horse after the boy in the scenes that will be shown this Monday (24) . She, however, will come face to face with rival army officers. “What kind of stranger. What do you think? Do we take him to the generalissimo or kill him?”, one of them will ask.

The protagonist, played by Gabriela Medvedovski, will take advantage of the distraction to flee, but will be pursued at close range for several meters. One of the combatants will pull out his revolver and take her down with a well-aimed shot.

Elisa (Lana Rhodes) in the six o’clock soap opera

The Paraguayans will take Pilar’s death for granted, but the public will soon see her open their eyes in Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão’s feuilleton. She will realize that the bullet will have hit her backpack and hit an aluminum canister – responsible for cushioning the impact.

Eudoro’s daughter (José Dumont), however, will be possessed when she realizes that the shot damaged one of her main belongings. “My wedding dress!”, the doctor shouts, furious.

Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place about 40 years after the events of the novel Novo Mundo (2017). The feuilleton will end on February 4, giving way to the screening of Beyond the Illusion, a plot starring Larissa Manoela and Rafael Vitti.

