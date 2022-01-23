“In two or three weeks in Pernambuco, we will be experiencing the peak in the number of new cases of the Ômicron”, warns a doctor

I talked with pediatrician Eduardo Jorge da Fonseca Lima about the impact of omicron in the pediatric age group and how this can impact the return to school, which takes place in February. In addition, we talked about the importance of a complete vaccination schedule to reduce illness caused by the variant, which should peak in two weeks. “I have commented on the actions of the ‘plus vaccine’: immunization needs extra support, which has to come from the community, with respect for protective measures”, says Eduardo Jorge, who is a representative of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (Sbim ) at the State Technical Committee for Monitoring Vaccination against Covid-19.

JC — Does the prevalence of the ômicron variant in Pernambuco raise an additional concern for children, most of whom have not yet been vaccinated?

EDUARDO JORGE DA FONSECA LIMA — In relation to the omicron, when we compare the circulation of this variant with that of others in other countries (where this lineage was first identified), we noticed that there is a certain increase in the number of hospitalizations in the pediatric age group. Still, it’s a relatively small number. As we are, in Pernambuco, in a moment of ascending curve and that is still going to rise, it is important for people to be aware that care must be redoubled, with the use of an appropriate mask, away from agglomerations and use of alcohol gel. The pandemic doesn’t let up. In two or three weeks in Pernambuco, we will be experiencing the peak in the number of new cases of Omicron. But this scenario is disassociated from the hospitalization and death curve, as vaccines allowed this to happen. It is important to vaccinate those who are not yet immunized (and eligible for it) as soon as possible. This is what I have commented on the actions of the “vaccina plus” (a concept used to refer to the application of the vaccine, and the incorporation of preventive measures), which also includes testing, including asymptomatic contacts. And why is this so important? Because we can isolate. This testing measure, in expressive number, associated with the use of an appropriate mask, manages to reduce the cases of srag (severe acute respiratory syndrome, which represents the severe condition of infection by the coronavirus) by 30%. This is a very relevant percentage. So, the vaccine needs that extra support, which has to come from the community, with respect for protection measures.

JC — And how is the impact of H3N2 influenza among children?

EDUARDO JORGE DA FONSECA LIMA — The srag by the influenza virus traditionally affects children under 5 years of age a lot, and this had a lot of repercussions in the first weeks of this month of January. Pediatric emergencies were full, and it was difficult to get an ICU (intensive care) bed for children with SARS. And we emphasize once again that influenza affects, more expressively, two age groups: those under 2 years old and those over 60 years old, unlike covid-19, whose behavior in adults and the elderly is more relevant than in the elderly. kids. So, this month there was a significant increase in demand in pediatric emergencies, and the day came when the Barão de Lucena Hospital (in Iputinga, West Zone of Recife, is a reference in the care of children) has eight patients waiting for a bed to be transferred . This is currently not happening: we have noticed a certain deceleration of influenza, with H3N2 being reduced.

JC — But, on the other hand, the ascending curve of the omicron suggests that the peak of infections by this variant coincides precisely with the beginning of the children’s classes. How concerned should we be?

EDUARDO JORGE DA FONSECA LIMA — We need to separate these two points: the peak of the omicron will happen, and the back to school must also happen. Yes, we must be very careful about this return. We are looking forward to the distribution of CoronaVac (Anvisa approved, on the 20th, this vaccine for the group from 6 to 17 years old) and to be able to quickly vaccinate this audience with at least the first dose before this return to school. The consequences of blended learning or online-only teaching were so significant for the mental and nutritional health of children, as well as for the safety of the underprivileged, that we believe that children should return to face-to-face classes, even if we are in an epidemiological situation. still uncomfortable. But as we are on January 20th (the date this interview was conducted), I believe that in another two weeks it will be the heyday of the omicron. And this peak will find, in Pernambuco, a population with a vaccination rate above 70% with two doses. So maybe we don’t have an absurd number of cases. But let’s get ready! The State Department of Health took all measures for this possible significant increase in the volume of infections. However, I personally believe that we will not have an increase like in other countries.

JC — So, how to guide families and the school community for this return to school to occur in the safest possible way?

EDUARDO JORGE DA FONSECA LIMA — Back to school needs to happen with all the safety measures we know: teachers need to wear PFF2 or N95 masks; this is essential. Students should choose the best mask possible, according to their age group. The rooms must be ventilated; this is a condition that makes a difference. It has been proven that where there is a window and air circulation, the transmission of the coronavirus is much lower. This is how returning to school can happen.