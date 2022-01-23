Income Tax: refund has residual lot

The Federal Revenue will release tomorrow morning the consultation of the residual batch of refunds of the Individual Income Tax (IRPF) for more than 240 thousand taxpayers who fell into the lion’s fine mesh in recent years due to inconsistencies in income tax returns, but that they settled the pending issues with the Tax Authorities.

Refunds will be deposited directly into the bank account informed on the Income Tax Return. The sum of the amounts refunded exceeds BRL 281 million, of which more than BRL 96 million will be paid to 43,306 taxpayers who have legal priority, such as the elderly over 60, people with some physical or mental disability or serious illness and taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching.

A total of 197,438 non-priority taxpayers who submitted the declaration by January 16, 2022 were also covered.

For the taxpayer to check if he is in the residual lot, he must access the Revenue page on the internet, click on “My Income Tax” and then on “Consult the Refund”.

If, for some reason, the credit is not carried out, the amounts will be available for redemption for up to one year at Banco do Brasil. In this case, the taxpayer may simply and quickly reschedule the credit of the amounts through the BB Portal, accessing the address: https://www.bb.com.br/irpf, or calling the BB Relationship Center through the telephone numbers 4004-0001 (capitals), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800-729-0088 (special telephone exclusively for the hearing impaired).

If the taxpayer does not redeem the amount of his refund within one year, he must request it through the e-CAC Portal, available on the Internal Revenue Service website, accessing the menu Declarations and Statements > My Income Tax and clicking on “Request refund not redeemed in the banking network”.