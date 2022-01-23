Integrated City: what the RJ Government promises | Rio de Janeiro

The government of Rio detailed, on Saturday morning (22), the program Integrated City, announced as a “retaking” of territory in communities dominated by drug trafficking and militia. The planned investment is BRL 500 million.
The first communities chosen were Jacarezinho and Muzema, occupied since Wednesday (19) by security forces – the g1 anticipated the choice by the communities in November 2021.
Among the biggest investments are R$ 122 million for building houses in the Casa da Gente program. The State Development Agency also provides R$ 30 million to open branches and create lines of credit.
With promises to start work on social programs for Monday (24), the government faces complaints of abuses in the work of the security forces in Jacarezinho and complaints about the lack of dialogue with the community. Governor Cláudio Castro says he will “advance” and that “part of the population” is manipulated by criminals.
THE g1 details below each of the points and projects provided for in the program, divided into 6 axes:
- Social;
- infrastructure;
- transparency;
- economic;
- dialogue/governance;
- safety.
Government of Rio de Janeiro started this Wednesday morning (19) a new large project of social occupation of communities. The first action takes place in Jacarezinho — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo
Project Develops Women
- Program for women between 16 and 30 years old, heads of family. It can benefit up to 2 thousand women.
- It provides for training and incentives for entrepreneurship, with a monthly allowance of R$ 300.
- Estimated cost of R$ 34.5 million.
- Expected start in February.
Good With Life Program
- Program for the elderly, with an emphasis on entertainment and care for physical and mental health.
- Spaces with recreational activities, training, digital inclusion and psychological care.
- Estimated cost of R$ 2 million.
- Expected start in February.
- Government promises to renovate existing unit in Jacarezinho and build space in Muzema.
- Creation of the Vem pro Game game development program and digital inclusion courses.
- Estimated cost of R$ 4 million.
- Expected start in February.
- Issuance of work card and registration in the Job Bank (SINE).
- Exemption of duplicate for documents, authorization for documents and issuance of RG.
- Actions scheduled for January 29, February 5, February 12 and February 19.
- Provides services for issuing documents such as National Driver’s License (CNH) and identity.
- Estimated cost of R$ 470 thousand.
- Expected start in February.
- Six centers with qualified professionals (4 in Jacarezinho and 2 in Muzema); 150 students served per unit.
- Free sporting goods.
- Estimated cost of BRL 145,000 per core.
- Expected start in January.
- Forecast of public notice to support cultural projects in the communities served by the program
- Estimated cost of R$ 2 million.
- Expected start in January.
- Citizen assistance center that will serve as a gateway to state assistance services.
- Expected start in January
- Dog and cat neutering program
- Forecast to serve 20,000 animals by December
- Estimated cost of R$ 4.1 million.
- Expected start in February.
State Development Agency (Agerio)
- Opening of agencies of the State Development Agency.
- SuperaRJ program credit lines.
- Estimated cost of R$ 30 million.
- Expected start in February.
- Aid for the acquisition of gas cylinders and Study to expand the gas voucher (in progress).
- Dialogue table to regularize TV and internet services with concessionaires.
- Study for presentation in 30 days and more affordable social rate.
- Expected start in February.
- Construction of producer and fruit markets at affordable prices.
- Training and organization for sale.
- Final bidding phase.
- Expected cost of BRL 74 million
- Generating local employment, with units in Jacarezinho and Muzema.
- Training courses and institutional partnerships.
- Estimated cost of R$ 500 thousand.
- Expected start in February.
- New recycling centers for solid waste.
- Generating jobs for the local population.
- Estimated cost of R$ 1.3 million.
- Expected start in January.
- Planting vegetables on train tracks.
- Community gardens on the Gramacho line.
- Environmental education and agroecology courses.
- Estimated cost of R$ 3.5 million.
- Expected start in February.
- Re-registration of residences in Jacarezinho and extension of the network to regularize supply.
- Revitalization of the Azul reservoir and repair of the network.
- Expansion of the Social Tariff.
- Forecast from Monday (24).
- Cleaning and clearing of channels and recovery of the sewage pumping station.
- Verification of networks and cadastral survey.
- Repair of the entire sewer and drainage network.
- Completion of the Manguinhos collector trunk.
- Forecast from Monday (24).
Irregular building in Muzema, in the West Zone of Rio — Photo: Eduardo Tchao/TV Globo
- Census of the situation of real estate in the communities and promotion of assistance for 10 thousand families.
- Carry out 5,000 housing improvements and carry out repairs of up to R$15,000 in homes.
- Estimated cost of R$ 9.7 million.
- Expected start in February.
- Council to discuss public policies.
- 24 council members: 12 from the state government and 12 members from the communities.
- Forum with leaders and groups to resolve demands.
- Forecast to start Monday (24).
- Free.
- Work carried out between the Public Security Institute, Uerj and the Planning and Management Secretariat (Seplag).
- Ethnographic surveys for detailed statistics.
- Free.
- Start forecast on Monday (24).
- Measurements to assess the impact of actions on communities.
- Monitoring crime rates and assessing the impact on residents’ sense of security.
- Free.
- Start forecast on Monday (24).
- Use of portable operational cameras during community policing.
- TCE suspended purchases; government tries to solve.
- Forecast to install 22 surveillance cameras in Jacarezinho
- Producer Market.
- Military Police Battalion with 400 men (120 from the UPP Manguinhos and 280 from the UPP Jacarezinho) at a cost of R$ 18 million.
- Health Unit.
- Urban Park and Olympic Village.
- Skate Park Construction.
- Revitalization of the 15 de Agosto square from Monday (24).
- Improvements in the Mosquito court and Campo do Abóbora from Monday (24).
- Estimated cost of BRL 940 thousand.
- Canalization of the Salgado River and cleaning of the Jacaré River.
- Urbanization and asphalt, bike path, lighting, among other services.
- Estimated cost of R$ 147 million taken from the State Environmental Conservation Fund (Fecam).
- Start forecast for Tuesday (25).
Renovation of two sets:
- 700 units at Avenida Dom Hélder Câmara, 1501.
- 488 units in the Ex-Combatants’ Pool .
- Estimated cost of R$ 17 million.
- Start forecast for March.
Construction of 765 properties
- 361 on Bergamo street
- 204 at Rua Ary Parreiras
- 20 on Matinore Street
- 60 at Rua Viúva Cláudio
- 120 on Avenida Canal do Rio Salgado
- Expected cost of BRL 122 million
- Forecast for 2022
Luiz Carlos da Silva School
- Structural reform of the state school.
- Reconstruction of an Olympic swimming pool, with sports workshops, free language courses and professional qualification.
- Estimated cost of R$ 2 million.
- Start forecast on Monday (24).
- Revitalization of the Manguinhos library.
- Estimated cost of R$ 2.5 million.
- Forecast for April.
- Creation of the Ideas Park, culturally active throughout the year.
- Theater, dance, music and program aimed at the local population.
- Estimated cost of R$ 400 thousand.
- Expected start in February.
- Creation of environmental education centers, with 100 places for young people aged between 16 and 24.
- Scholarships of R$ 200 for participants.
- Estimated cost of R$ 500 thousand.
- Start forecast for February.
PM Environmental Patrol car in Muzema, during the Integrated City operation — Photo: Eduardo Tchao/TV Globo
- Land regularization program and delivery of property titles
- Legal, urban and social interventions
- Expected cost of BRL 9 million
- Forecast to start in January
Construction of an Emergency Care Unit to serve residents of Muzema, Tijuquinha and Morro do Banco.
- Construction of a state school to serve residents of the region
- Location defined and identified by February
- Expected cost of BRL 13 million