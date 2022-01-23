Integrative Health Practices bring improvements to the population of Cuiabá

In its first four months of operation, the outpatient clinic for Integrative and Complementary Practices in Health (PICS), which has been operating since August 2021 at the Basic Health Unit (UBS) in the Grande Terceiro neighborhood, has already provided more than 2,000 calls. This is the first PICS outpatient clinic in Primary Health Care, conceived by the humanized management of Mayor Emanuel Pinheiro.

Integrative and Complementary Practices in Health are therapeutic resources that seek to prevent diseases and restore health, with an emphasis on welcoming listening, the development of a therapeutic bond and the integration of human beings with the environment and society.

Despite having its activities temporarily suspended due to the decree that determines emergency measures to deal with Influenza Syndrome and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), the unit offers practices such as Acupuncture, Aromatherapy, Auriculotherapy, Chi Kung, Chromotherapy, Laying on of Hands ( Reiki), Massage Therapy, Flower Therapy, among others.

“PICS is a major advance in our public health. But, we are experiencing a rise again in positive cases of Covid-19 and also cases of flu syndromes, which demand attention. Therefore, I determined that some coping measures were adopted. But this situation is temporary and, God willing, soon the cases will decrease and the routine in the units will return to normal”, said Mayor Emanuel Pinheiro.

Between August and December 2021, the PICS outpatient clinic performed 2,707 procedures. The age group served ranged from 14 to 80 years. However, the largest number of visits were performed in people between 35 and 59 years old. The most common complaints are anxiety and depression, followed by joint pain.

One of the patients at the unit is Ivana Guimarães, 40 years old, who has been performing the Auricular Acupuncture procedure for approximately 3 months. She reports several improvements in her health after starting treatment and praises the care provided by the professionals at the clinic.

“I was surprised by the organization and, above all, by the approach of the professionals. They are interested in knowing the patient’s history to know if the proposed therapy will be ideal, if it will bring an interesting result for the patient, I found it very cool. In fact, one of the great improvements I had was in my pain. When I got there, I had very intense pain, I was using several painkillers, but after I started doing ear acupuncture, I practically eliminated the painkillers”, the patient reported.

Related