Is it possible to have Covid-19, flu and dengue at the same time? Understand

The Covid-19 pandemic and the Influenza epidemic are already causing concern and crowding hospitals in some cities in Espírito Santo. And with the arrival of summer, rainy periods and very hot, the State Health Department (Sesa) issued an alert for the increase in cases of dengue, transmitted through the bite of the Aedes Aegypti mosquito.

The answer to that question is not encouraging. “It’s very bad luck, but it’s possible”, says Crispim Cerutti Júnior, an infectious disease specialist and professor at the Federal University of Espírito Santo (Ufes). However, he says that the case is rare.

“It’s not common and we haven’t had any records yet. But just as it is possible for a person to be contaminated by both viruses (Covid-19 and Influenza), nothing prevents contamination by all three”, he adds.

But the health risks increase if a person contracts all three infections at the same time, Crispim says. “There is a confluence of risks, that is, there are more chances of having an aggravation because the risks add up”, he explains.

“The symptoms of Covid and Influenza are similar and difficult to differentiate. The symptoms of dengue are very characteristic and can be identified by the patient himself”, he says.

Fever, for example, is a symptom of all three diseases, but spotting on the body is a more frequent symptom in people infected with dengue.

coryza

cough with phlegm

Body ache

Sore throat

Fever

Fever Cough Tiredness Loss of taste or smell Sore throat Headache Diarrhea

Fever

Pain in muscles and bones

Pains behind the eyes

Back pains

Bellyache

vomit

sweat and tremors

Spots on the skin

Infectologist Martina Zanotti points out that, as there is still little information, there is no guarantee that a person with the “triple infection” will accumulate more symptoms than an individual who has only one of the diseases.

“We have no evidence that one virus interferes with the other. The risks and symptoms are the same for each disease. And the patient can feel several of them, as well as not having any symptoms”, he explains.

The infectologist advises that the patient should look for a health unit and perform the test if he feels any of the symptoms. This is the only way to identify the infection and treat the disease.

While the transmission of Covid-19 and Influenza occurs through particles of saliva and secretions from infected people who come into contact with another person through the air or contaminated surfaces, dengue is transmitted through the bite of the Aedes Aegypti mosquito.

Prevention against coronavirus and flu has been part of everyday life since the beginning of the pandemic. Mask, gel alcohol, social distancing, and vaccination.

As for the fight against dengue, attention must be paid to objects that can accumulate stagnant water and keep them empty, thus reducing the chances of mosquito reproduction.