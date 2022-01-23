Is it worth investing in Nubank’s Nu Reserva Imediata?

THE Nubank launched this Friday, the 21st, its first fixed income fund, called Naked Immediate Reservation. The novelty is available exclusively on the NuInvest platform, focused only on investments. But the bank announced that it will also be offered on the Nubank app.

According to the fintech, the launch is an excellent option for those who want to build their emergency reserve, given that the digital bank product has daily liquidity and is low risk.

The minimum investment is R$1, with yields that can vary between 100% and 105% of the CDI. In short, it is a DI fund, in which most of the assets are fixed income securities linked to the CDI rate.

Basically, the idea is to combine several investments through a single application. This means that the profitability offered by Nu Reserva Imediata is directly linked to fluctuations in the Selic rate and CDI.

Naked Immediate Reservation is it worth it?

As it is a low-risk fund, with high liquidity and with a minimum investment from R$1, the application can be used by any profile of investors, from beginners to the most conservative. This can make it easier for those who have low income, but want to start an application.

But attention: like any type of investment, it is necessary to carefully analyze the pros and cons and see if the product fits the client’s needs and their current financial situation.