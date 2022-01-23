“It wasn’t supposed to have dialogue before”, says RJ governor about occupations

Faced with the criticism of not having listened to the residents of the communities occupied this week by state security agents, the governor of Rio de Janeiro, Cláudio Castro, said that the occupation is not carried out through dialogue.

“I’ve never seen dialogue before occupying. It wasn’t really to have dialogue, I understand the criticism, but I don’t agree”, said the governor.

This Wednesday (1/19), the communities of Jacarezinho, where the biggest massacre in Rio de Janeiro took place, and Muzema, dominated by militiamen, were taken over by state security agents.

Castro defended that dialogue should not be carried out with the community because the police entered, at first, to show their presence and prevent conflicts. This Friday (21/1), two days after police took to the streets of Jacarezinho, residents reported shootings in the favela and curfews ordered by the Military Police.

“The police come in to play their part,” said the governor.

The choice of occupation of Jacarezinho, according to Castro, was motivated by the massacre that took place in the favela in May 2021. The massacre was the result of the most lethal police operation in the state. There were 27 dead.

“The choice of Jacarezinho was unanimous, after everything that happened, there had to be an intervention there. We couldn’t close our eyes to everything that happened,” Castro said.

The governor also said that the occupation by the security forces was a “community cry” and that the “resumption of power” had been “without confrontation and violence”.

Trying to distance Cidade Integrada from any comparison with Sérgio Cabral’s UPPs, Castro said that the program is not about “pacification”, but about “taking back power”. He also stated that it is not a public security program, but social projects, however, he did not know how long the social projects will start to work in the communities.

As revealed by the column, an internal official from the Secretary of State for the Military Police estimates that the pacification will last 3 months or more, and only then will the social programs begin.

“It is a process of occupation and pacification of the territory that will later give way to other public services that will be offered to the local population with a view to increasing opportunities”, informs the PM document.

The operations in Jacarezinho and Muzema marked the beginning of the state government’s Cidade Integrada program.

The program, according to Castro, was supposed to be implemented in the second half of 2021, but started in 2022, the election year. Cidade Integrada will occupy six favelas in Rio de Janeiro. In addition to Jacarezinho, the following are on the list: Muzema, Cesarão, Maré, Rio das Pedras and Cantagalo. The project promises to bring, in addition to the state security forces, social initiatives into communities.

