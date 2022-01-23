‘It wasn’t supposed to have dialogue’, says RJ governor about criticism of operations in favelas

The governor of Rio de Janeiro, Cláudio Castro (PL), reinforced the lack of transparency in the operations in the favelas of Jacarezinho and Muzema by rebutting the criticism he has received. to the website metropolises, the politician did not deny the criticism and reaffirmed that it was never his intention to have dialogue with the residents before the operation.

“I’ve never seen dialogue before occupying. It wasn’t really meant to have dialogue, I understand the criticism, but I don’t agree,” Castro said on Saturday 22.

The operations began in the early hours of Wednesday 19, when the RJ police surrounded Jacarezinho. In the morning, more than 1,200 agents began to occupy the place. In the early days, residents reported truculence during home invasions. In Muzema, the operation began hours later.

In addition to the home invasion, according to the website, residents also reported shootings in Jacarezinho and Muzema in the two days that followed the occupation. So far, more than 30 people have been arrested.

Regarding the lack of transparency in the operations and the invasions reported by residents, Castro downplayed: “The police come in to play their role”.

It is not yet clear what the direction of operations will be. According to information from the state government, in addition to Jacarezinho and Muzema, four other favelas in RJ will be taken over by the police. They are: Cesarão, Maré, Rio das Pedras and Cantagalo.

The timing of the operation, at least publicly, has not been defined. Residents fear that the program is a reissue of the so-called UPPs and that it will bring the same harm from that period. Castro, in turn, denies that the intention is ‘pacifying’, as were the UPPs. According to him, the objective of his project would be ‘retaking power’ and not ‘pacification’.

Further on, he added that the Integrated City would be a social program and not a public security one. Castro, however, did not provide information on how or when these social projects will work.

“It is a process of occupation and pacification of the territory that will later give way to other public services that will be offered to the local population with a view to increasing opportunities”, he said without providing details.