Jade Picon says she would be with someone, but she needs to think

Jade Picon revealed that she would be with someone on “BBB 22” (TV Globo), but would have to think carefully before relating. The businesswoman was questioned by Jessilane Alves, during a chat in the room with Lucas Bissoli and Rodrigo Mussi.

“Do you already have someone in sight?” the teacher asked. “She’s still thinking…”, interrupted Rodrigo while stroking Jade’s hair. “I arrived the day before yesterday. I don’t know yet..”, the businesswoman said.

“Oh, for God’s sake. You didn’t look at someone and say, ‘Oh, I’d take that one,'” insisted Jessi. “No, I need to get to know people better…”, Jade justified. “Just looking? Isn’t there anyone you could take?”, insisted the teacher.

There is, it’s just that I need to get to know people better. In my life, if you take someone and you never want to look them in the face again, you do it. But here, for me to choose someone to kiss and see that person for the next few days, you have to choose well.

Jade Picon

“What a snooker,” Lucas said.