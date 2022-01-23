Jessilane talks to Douglas Silva: ‘My biggest fear is that people don’t like me’ | real time

“Somebody said to me, ‘Douglas can vote for you'”, says Jessilane. “Everyone can vote for everyone”, reacts Douglas Silva. “Let me tell you something: it’s very difficult to be here”, says the sister. “For everyone”, declares the brother.

The sister continues to vent to her brother: “So I’m saying this because I was terrified”, account. “And I don’t? Do you think I wanted to be in that position?”, he asks.

The teacher says she would like to know if the Leader of the week intended to nominate her to the wall. “I know not. Everyone has their story. In my moment, I was terrified and wanted to ask. ‘No Jessi, maybe it’s you’ and I would have been like ‘maybe it’s me’ and I would have walked away. , I accept things. That’s what I wanted to hear from you”, he declares.

She still opens her heart and claims to be afraid that ‘people won’t like’ her. “From the bottom of my heart, I create an expectation that people will like me and that’s what I expect from everyone. When there’s a possibility that I don’t like it, it messes with me a lot. My biggest fear, from the bottom of my heart, is people not liking me.”, vent.