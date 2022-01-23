Jin reaches new Spotify record by reaching 35 million streams on a song

Jin’s OST ‘Yours’ for the thriller drama “Jirisan” was composed by famous music director Gaemi and released on November 7. According to the producer, Jin was chosen for having excellent vocal skills.

In this way, ‘Yours’ became a record OST soon after its release, achieving success around the world. Thanks to his huge success (along with “Super Tuna”), Forbes named Jin as the most successful male artist in his field.

On January 19, Jin became the fastest male K-pop soloist to reach 35 million streams on a song on Spotify. The idol took just 73 days for this feat. Jin broke the record by beating other artists without even making a solo debut. In just two months, ‘Yours’ has already surpassed the releases of some well-known K-pop groups of 2021.

Except for “Moon,” all of Jin’s songs are ballads, a genre that isn’t considered as popular with listeners as pop or rap. However, Jin has very high streams on all of his solo ballad songs because the singer makes them sound fun. In addition Jin is described as a vocalist who doesn’t need music to create a mind-blowing performance.

BTS’ Jin Doesn’t Know How To Use Instagram, J-Hope Tries To Help And Fails

Ever since the BTS boys took to Instagram, fans are happy, and no one is complaining. Whether it’s posting photos, interacting with each other or updating fans, there’s never a dull moment in K-Pop group land.

In particular, two people who are always there to treat fans are J–BTS’s Hope and Jin, aka 2seok.

Over the past few weeks, ARMYs have loved their interactions on Instagram, including J-Hope getting jealous of Jin’s strawberries. Before receiving a visit from your hyung with some of those delicious fruits.

On January 19, it looks like ARMYs were once again treated to the never-ending saga of 2seok on Instagram. Since creating his account, J-Hope has established himself as a fashion icon with an Instagram aesthetic that is simply beautiful.

If J-Hope is the fastest person to interact with his members’ posts, Jin can’t be far behind. At first, it felt like a cute interaction where Jin showed how much he loves the things his younger members do. In the comment, Jin explained, “Are you arranging your clothes like this before you wear them? That’s cute keke.”

However, it seems there was another reason why Jin took to J-Hope’s Instagram, asking for advice. Considering this is the first time most of the members have used Instagram, there were some initial problems, and it looks like Jin has come across another one.

Underneath his comment, Jin had a very relatable question for everyone who struggled with the platform.

“Jwe-Hope, suddenly there are a bunch of posts from people I don’t know popping up. Because it’s like this? It says they are suggested (posts), but I don’t want recommendations.”

Well, it looks like J-Hope is having the same issues, but of course, being the amazing and loving member that he is, he had to respond to both of Jin’s comments. However, the member couldn’t help Jin’s doubt.

BTS’s Jin delivers treats to pregnant sister-in-law

BTS’ Jin decided to enjoy his vacation by making some visits to his relatives. Last week, the star appeared at his brother’s house and made a point of bringing a little gift to his sister-in-law, who is pregnant.

Recently, Jin showed on social media that he visited his uncle’s strawberry farm. The stars’ post caught the attention of the other members of BTS, who asked the star for some of the fresh fruit.

(Photo: Instagram @jin)

Attentive, Jin personally delivered the strawberries to his groupmates so they could all gather. It was J-Hope himself who revealed the information.

read more 210116 @BTS_twt J-Hope’s Instagram Story This guy’s a present too🎁💕

@/jin

Jjwan..strawberries are here..

And he actually came and gave them to me himself..

Hyung’s an angel..

😇😇😇😇 transcr; Aditi @ bts-trans

🔗https://t.co/jeaA72z1V4 pic.twitter.com/86D7dx1Tft — BTS Translations / Bangtansubs (@BTS_Trans) January 16, 2022

However, the BTS members weren’t the only ones who received fresh strawberries as a gift. Jin’s older brother Kim Seok Jung recently posted some strawberries on Instagram, saying that a “very special someone” sent them.

He revealed that his pregnant wife Ah Reum was craving strawberries. Then, being a considerate brother-in-law, Jin delivered the fruit.

“As the pregnant woman wanted to eat them, a very special person personally delivered the strawberries. So yummy!!” the star’s brother wrote in the post.

(Photo: Instagram @kimbutter_daddy)

BTS star is praised by his university professor

Before becoming a member of BTS, Jin was known for being a theater boy. He even went through Konkuk University.

Firstly, Jin was the first student of his year at the acting academy to enroll. He was early accepted into two of the best acting universities in Korea – Konkuk and Sejong. He surpassed more than 2000 competitors in the acting test. However, Jin opted for Konkuk.

The idol was a good student to attend classes. He was always very interested in the classes, as acting is one of his biggest passions. Even if he had to miss a class because of a music concert, Jin would write a message to the teacher apologizing.

It is worth remembering that Konkuk is a very prestigious university and its graduates often become famous actors or celebrities. In addition, the teachers there are also highly respected.

One of Jin’s teachers praised his skills. The professor said that he is very good at acting, which is why he believes Jin will be a successful actor once he gets a chance.