Jobs return with lower wages and lead to precariousness of the labor market

For about two years now, Elisângela Santos and her son, Estevão Rodrigues, who live in Jardim Sapopemba, in the East Zone of São Paulo, have been looking for job. She is 48 years old, is in her third year at the Faculty of Psychology. the last time you had signed card that was when she worked as a caregiver for the elderly, just before the pandemic. At the time, it took R$ 1,200. The 19-year-old son graduated from high school and has never had a steady job.

“I can’t place myself because of my age”, says Elisângela, who was also employed in the commerce and in an accounting office. She realizes that there is prejudice on the part of companies in hiring people who are over 45 years old. The son, on the other hand, faces barriers to obtain a vacancy because he has no experience.

While they can’t find a job, they work odd jobs to survive. Elisângela puts on false hair (mega hair) and takes about R$ 400 per month. The son updates social networks for acquaintances and receives R$ 200. Together, they earn half of a minimum wage.

Despite the reduction of unemployment in recent months, mother and son portray the precariousness of the job market. The unemployment rate, which reached 12.6% in the third quarter of 2021, the latest available data, practically returned to 12.4% in the first quarter of 2020, when the pandemic began. Even with the fall in unemployment, this result hides a profound change in the employment profile.

Study by economist at LCA Consultores Bruno Imaizumi, obtained exclusively by the Estadão/Broadcast, reveals a worsening of the quality of the occupation. Between the first quarter of 2020, the beginning of the pandemic, and the third quarter of 2021, the most recent data of the National Survey by Household Sample (Pnad) To be continued of Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), the number of unemployed in search of work for more than a year, such as Elisângela and her son, increased by almost 37%: from 4.758 million to 6.508 million.

“The longer a person is without a job, the more difficult it becomes for them to relocate and that is what the pandemic caused”, says Imaizumi. Unemployed for a long time, when this worker gets a job, the quality of the job is very likely to be poor, he notes.

The study shows that this movement is ongoing. The recovery of jobs has been increasingly concentrated in occupations with lower incomes, up to a monthly minimum wage. Between the first quarter of 2020 and the third quarter of last year, the number of people employed with this income rose from 28.476 million to 33.635 million, an increase of more than 18%. “There are about 5 million more people receiving up to the minimum wage, which is a scary figure”, says Imaizumi.

This trend is also observed in formal employment. For six consecutive months, the real salary – discounting inflation – for admission of the new General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Caged), according to the economist, is falling, as is the real average income of all Pnad populations, which includes the informality. At the same time, since the beginning of the pandemic, the numbers compiled by Imaizumi from Pnad indicate a reduction of 8% in the number of employed people with incomes above two minimum wages.

The economist points out that the job market had barely recovered 100% from the severe crisis of 2015 and 2016, when the second crisis caused by the pandemic arrived. Rodolpho Tobler, economist at the Brazilian Institute of Economics (Ibre) at the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) agrees. He notes that when the pandemic began, the Brazilian job market was fragile and the recovery of jobs took place through informality.

In addition, there were already structural problems to fill more qualified vacancies, which were aggravated by the greater demand for technology-oriented professionals, which intensified with social isolation.

Imaizumi observes that the low remuneration and quality of the jobs generated is linked to the inability of the average Brazilian to enter a vacancy that requires more skills. “The movement of companies to intensify the use of capital and technology and use less labor was already happening before the pandemic”, he observes. And this had already led many workers to seek employment in informality. With the pandemic, the situation worsened.

Crisis takes bargaining power from workers at the time of admission

The big question in the job market today is not only to look at the recovery in the number of jobs, which is actually happening, but also at the quality of employment, which has deteriorated, says Tobler, from FGV.

He notes that there has been a negative combination of factors in recent months that has led people to accept lower remuneration. There is a large contingent outside the market, discouragement is high, high inflation consumes a large part of income and the bargaining power of workers to obtain readjustments is decreasing.

Last year, 47.7% of private sector salary negotiations fell short of inflation, according to a study carried out by the Inter-union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese) from the data entered in the Mediator of the Ministry of Labor and Welfare. That was the worst result in four years, since 2018, the start of the series.

The adjustment below the cost of living is the result of a combination of high inflation and recession. It is that when unemployment is very high, unions have no bargaining power in negotiations, observe economists specializing in employment. It’s the worst case scenario for workers.

This situation makes, for example, Roseni Camargo de Abreu, 48, who has been willing to work for a minimum wage since finishing her Nutrition course in 2020 and to date has not been able to find a job in the area. Currently, he works as a day laborer and earns R$600 per month. “I need to eat,” he argues. Roseni went to school after raising her children in the hope that she would earn a little more. “But in this country there is no opportunity. It’s very sad,” he says.

To break this vicious circle of high unemployment and precarious employment, economists say the way out is for the country to grow again. Imaizumi believes that it would be necessary for the Brazilian economy to grow close to its potential, which is 2.5% per year, for several years in a row. “But we know that growth this year went downhill from there”, he points out. His consultancy, for example, projects an increase in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 0.7%, but the market average, captured by the Focus Bulletin of the Central Bank, points to something below 0.3%.

Tobler, from FGV, emphasizes that growth must be sustainable, with increased productivity, so that there is a robust recovery in the labor market. “A large contingent of workers in the informal sector and earning less than they should result in less revenue for the government, less social protection. It just snowballs and causes other problems.”