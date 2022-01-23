Jobs return with lower wages and lead to precariousness of the market

Elisângela Santos and her son, Estevão Rodrigues, have been unemployed for two years. She, 48, is studying Psychology, and the last time she had a formal contract was just before the pandemic. As a caregiver for the elderly, I took R$ 1,200. The son, 19, finished high school and has never worked.

“I can’t do it because of my age”, says Elisângela. The son, on the other hand, faces barriers for not having experience. Today they live off the hook. Elisângela puts on false hair, and her son updates social networks. Together, they earn R$ 600. Mother and son portray the precariousness of work.

The unemployment rate, of 12.6% in the third quarter of 2021, according to Pnad (National Household Sample Survey), practically returned to the level of the first quarter of 2020, the beginning of the pandemic. But a study by economist at LCA Consultores Bruno Imaizumi, obtained exclusively by Estadão/Broadcast, reveals a worsening in the quality of the occupation.

Between the first quarter of 2020 and the third of 2021, the total number of unemployed for more than a year grew by 37%: from 4,758 million to 6,508 million. “The longer a person is without a job, the more difficult it becomes for them to relocate, and that’s what the pandemic caused”, says Imaizumi. After being unoccupied for a long period, when the worker relocates, the quality of the vacancy is likely to be poor.

Minimum wage

The study shows that the recovery of jobs is concentrated in occupations with incomes of up to one minimum wage. In the same period surveyed, those employed with this income went from 28.476 million to 33.635 million. “It’s 5 million more earning even a minimum, it’s scary.”

