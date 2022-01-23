Joe Biden is a victim of maximalism common on the left, aiming for the impossible – International

the government of Joe Biden complete a year dominated by deadlocks in all areas. Some, self-inflicted by miscalculations and president’s style problems; others, for intractable contradictions in the Democratic Party; the rest, for the deplorable state of American politics.

Starting with the crisis triggered by the concentration of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine. The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, left on Friday empty-handed from yet another meeting with Russian Chancellor Sergei Lavrov.

Blinken has offered yet another summit between Biden and President Vladimir Putin, if the Russians so desire. It would be the fourth since June.

All this attention is already a gain for Putin, whose propaganda claims he has restored Russia’s superpower status after the breakup of the Soviet Union.

The talks give Putin’s alleged concerns about the Russia’s security a legitimacy they don’t have. The Eastern European countries and the three Baltic republics joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) because they feel threatened by Russia and not because they have plans to attack it. The same applies to Georgia, invaded by Russia in 2008, and Ukraine in 2014, who would like to join the alliance one day.

Putin uses ambivalence as a method: he has more than 100,000 troops around Ukraine and says he has no plans to attack it. Biden believes in transparency as a way to build trust. He has already discarded the military option as a response to a Russian intervention in Ukraine, and limited it to the economic plan. With this information that Biden gave him a kiss, Putin maintains the initiative and blackmails the West with impunity.

On the home front, Biden did something similar. He presented the end of Covid deaths as the only acceptable outcome. In the last debate with Donald Trump, he accused: “220,000 dead Americans. Anyone responsible for so many deaths should not continue as President of the United States.” Today, there are 860 thousand. Nearly three times as many Americans died in one year of his rule.

Biden also presented approval of the $3.5 trillion social and environmental package as the only acceptable outcome. In doing so, it nullified the remarkable success of having approved another $1.2 trillion package for infrastructure.

The same with the two federal projects on the right to vote: it was them or nothing. The 50 Republican senators and 2 moderate Democrats then opted for nothing. If these proposals were sliced ​​up, some parts would have passed.

Biden is a victim of the maximalism common on the left, which does not value increments and aims for the impossible.

* HE IS A STATE COLUMNIST AND INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS ANALYST