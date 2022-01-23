Juninho Carpina shines and Náutico wins Ibis in the opening of the Pernambuco Championship

THE Nautical started the season on the right foot. in a duel before the Ibis, opening the Pernambuco Championship 2022, Timbu won against Aflitos in a game of different times. The alvirrubros started the match with everything, with two goals from Juninho Carpina before the 20th minute. The youngster was the highlight of the match, and at the end of the second stage, forward Júlio also scored and gave final numbers to the match.

On the side of Timbu, the reinforcements Lucas Perri, João Paulo and Ewandro were holders and made their debut with the white shirt. Not counting Jean Carlos, who is recovering from a calf injury, the creation of the red-and-white plays was divided between home silverware Juninho Carpina and midfielder Vargas, who inherited the number 10 shirt.

Returning after 21 years away from the state’s A1 Series, Íbis arrived at Aflitos excited and looking to show what he came for. The great hope to surprise Náutico was the forward Kelven, owner of shirt 9 and who became top scorer of the second division of Pernambucano in 2021.

Júnior Tavares was responsible for the first opportunity of the game, heading in danger from a corner. And it was from his feet that came the assist for the goal that opened the scoring of the match. After a good collective move by Náutico, the left-back found Juninho Carpina at the entrance of the penalty area, from where he hit a great kick to the joy of the red-white crowd, still two minutes into the game.

The young midfielder was also responsible for expanding the score for Timbu. At 16, he hit again a beautiful kick from outside the area, being assisted by Vargas, who showed quality to serve his teammate.

The first Íbis arrival came in the 31st minute, when Celestino launched a counterattack and served Felipe Almeida, who received it from the right of the penalty area and hit a cross. The goalkeeper alvirrubro, Lucas Perri, defended and made his first effective participation. In response, Rhaldney stole the ball in the attacking field and served Álvaro, who, in good conditions, lost the tackle with the archer Lucas Peixe.

In the first half’s stoppage time, the Black Bird once again brought danger to the home team’s goal. Defender Wil ventured into the attack and kicked cross, forcing Perri to make a great save. On the rebound, the goalkeeper shone again, even though offside was signaled in the sequence of the bid.

The second stage was at a slower pace. With the advantage on the scoreboard, Náutico did not have as much impetus to attack as before the break, and Hélio dos Anjos took the opportunity to test the team. The coach promoted the entries of defender Rafael Ribeiro, right-back Thássio, midfielder Wagninho and home silverware Júlio and Kayon. The latter, aged just 17, made his professional debut.

Íbis still took danger on two occasions. The first was with forward Kelven, who was about to come face to face with Lucas Perri when Camutanga hit a precise cart to disarm him. Then, defender Wil returned to the attack and hit a beautiful kick, hitting the right post of the white goal.

Opportunity in the second half, the striker Julius received a pass from Wagninho, cleared the opposing defender, hit with the left and scored to give the final numbers to the match, in the 43rd minute. It was the youngster’s first goal as a professional.

game sheet

Nautical 3

Lucas Perri; Hereda, Camutanga, João Paulo (Rafael Ribeiro) and Júnior Tavares; Djavan, Rhaldney (Thassio) and Vargas (Kayon); Ewandro (Wagninho), Álvaro (Júlio) and Juninho Carpina. Coach: Hélio dos Anjos.

Ibis 0

Fish; Thyego, Hosea, Will and Vitor Leão; Celestino (Matheus Fernando), Roberto (Guilherme) and Felipe Almeida (Pablo); Rosivaldo, Kelven (Gabriel) and Matheusinho (Gustavo). Coach: Carlos Alberto.

Location: Aflitos (Recife/PE)

Referee: Deborah Cecilia Cruz Correia (PE), Karla Renata Cavalcanti (PE) and Daniele de Andrade Felipe (PE)

Yellow cards: Vitor Leão (Ibis)

Goals: Juninho Carpina at 11′ and 16′ of the 1st quarter; Júlio at 43′ of the 2nd T (Náutico)

