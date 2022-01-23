Kiribati, in the Pacific, which has only had two cases of covid-19 in the pandemic, imposes a curfew – International

TARAWA – Kiribati, a small island in the Central Pacific, which survived the pandemic of Covid-19, went into confinement this Saturday, 22. The government imposed a 24-hour curfew after 36 passengers on an international flight from fiji, at Oceania, have tested positive for the virus – the country had reopened its borders earlier this month.

The island, one of the most remote in the world, had only recorded two infections during the entire pandemic – in two people who returned on a ship in May last year.

Government-imposed restrictions include a ban on social gatherings and a requirement that residents stay at home except in an emergency. Most government offices and other institutions will close, except for hospitals, police and essential services.

According to local authorities, all 54 passengers on the flight that arrived on the island last week are being quarantined at a government facility. Even so, there are at least four cases of covid-19 among residents, including a security guard at the quarantined place.

The government said there is “an assumption that Covid-19” is spreading in the community. “The only way to combat this virus is through complete vaccination,” the presidential office said in a statement. “It is critical that everyone work together to do our part in fighting this pandemic.”

About 90% of the population received the first dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus and 53% received two applications, according to Radio Kiribati, citing official data. According to the radio, the flight to Fiji was chartered by Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

With a population of almost 120,000, Kiribati is between the Australia it’s the hawaii, about a four-hour flight from Fiji. The nearest continent, the North America, is thousands of kilometers away.

Travelers to Kiribati must present proof of vaccination and negative test results and still be quarantined for two weeks upon arrival.

Remote islands maintained "covid zero" policies and imposed lengthy travel bans during the pandemic. The small size of the Pacific nations has, in some ways, helped ward off the virus. However, with the return of international travel, some nations are facing outbreaks of the disease. THE American Samoa, which only detected its first infection in September, also announced a total lockdown for 48 hours on Saturday after the notification of 15 cases of coronavirus in passengers who arrived on a flight from Australia.